STON.fi’s TONgether Event Showcases The Future Of Web3 Inside Telegram

In Brief STON.fi hosted TONgether at TOKEN2049 Singapore, uniting over 100 ecosystem leaders to showcase TON’s fast growth, highlight the launch of its Omniston liquidity aggregator, and more.

STON.fi, the leading swap dApp and core DeFi protocol on The Open Network (TON), hosted TONgether — a TOKEN2049 side event highlighting the growth and progress of the TON ecosystem. The event brought together over 100 builders, founders, investors, validators, exchanges, wallets, and media. Participants joined panel discussions, a Startup Roast, and live demos showing real Web3 use cases built inside Telegram.

Opening the event, Andrey Fedorov, CMO and CBDO at STON.fi Dev, presented the project’s mission and innovations. He highlighted STON.fi’s position as the largest DeFi protocol on TON, processing over 50–70% of all decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume on the network. Andrey also introduced Omniston, a liquidity aggregation protocol that connects liquidity providers and applications through a single integration, solving fragmentation across the ecosystem.

“Liquidity on TON shouldn’t be a maze,” Fedorov said. “Omniston connects apps to all liquidity on TON, ensuring users always get the best prices across every source — all through one seamless connection. It’s already live in major wallets and protocols and takes days — not months — to integrate.”

The centerpiece discussion, “TON’s winning formula: integration beats isolation,” featured leading ecosystem experts from TON Foundation, The Open Platform, Wallet in Telegram, and STON.fi. The panel explored how TON’s integrated architecture and Telegram-native distribution give it a unique edge in the blockchain world.

“With TON, we’re not just building decentralized apps — we’re building an entire economy inside the world’s most adopted messaging platform,” said Halil Mirakhmed, Chief Strategy Officer at The Open Platform. “Innovations like Omniston unlock true composability across the ecosystem, allowing liquidity, users, and developers to move seamlessly. It’s this level of integration that will define the next generation of Web3 adoption.”

Irina Chuchkina, Chief Growth Officer at Wallet in Telegram, highlighted the upcoming launch of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs through a new collaboration with xStocks. The product aims to expand global investment access, particularly for users in emerging markets. She outlined her vision for the next UX evolution — a personalized, “Netflix-like” experience where AI makes finance on Telegram feel natural and empowering, with blockchain working quietly in the background.

Panelists agreed that TON’s biggest strength is user distribution inside Telegram. “When sending value in DMs or buying stocks feels like any Web2 app, we win,” said Martin Masser, Head of Growth at TON Foundation. The discussion also touched on incentive design and long-term growth, emphasizing sustained engagement over short-term spikes in TVL.

Startup Roast At TONgether Empowers Builders To Refine Vision As TON Ecosystem Moves Toward Everyday Web3 Adoption

The event also featured a Startup Roast, where founders from BION, FIVA Protocol, Bagel Finance, and TON Battleground pitched their ideas to the panelists. The experts provided comprehensive feedback, focusing on market fit, user experience, and integration potential. The session helped founders think through and sharpen their value propositions and align with TON’s broader ecosystem goals, offering practical insights on how to scale sustainably within Telegram’s mini app environment.

The conversation later turned to builder advice. Ethan Clime, Head of DevRel at STON.fi, noted that the best projects show a prototype and a clear use case: “Grants are paid learning, but outcomes must tie to KPIs.” Fedorov added that builders should avoid the “feature fallacy” — validating real market needs before scaling. The collective message: build a Telegram mini app, focus on one core feature, grow a loyal early community, and expand through the Telegram Apps Center and partnerships. Don’t chase listings or grants before achieving retention and organic growth.

Panelists concluded that education and discovery remain essential. Many Telegram users still don’t realize they’re already using mini apps. Looking ahead, the panelists predicted that by year-end, TON will power everyday, invisible Web3 interactions — from peer-to-peer transfers in chats to trading Telegram gifts and investing in tokenized stocks with auto-reinvested dividends. The next phase, they said, will bring major Web2 brand integrations, bridging mainstream audiences into Web3 through familiar fan and consumer experiences.

