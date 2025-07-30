STON.fi Dev Raises $9.5M Series A Funding Round To Scale DeFi On TON

In Brief STON.fi Dev has raised $9.5 million in a Series A round to expand its cross-chain DeFi infrastructure on TON and advance its role as the network’s core liquidity protocol.

Core development team behind the decentralized exchange STON.fi, STON.fi Dev, announced the successful completion of a $9.5 million Series A funding round. This round was led by global investment firms Ribbit Capital and CoinFund. The capital raise represents a significant development in STON.fi’s ongoing efforts to advance cross-chain capabilities and strengthen on-chain liquidity infrastructure, with a focus on integrations with Telegram-native wallets and the broader TON ecosystem.

The investment reflects increasing recognition of the decentralized finance potential within the TON blockchain and demonstrates investor confidence in STON.fi’s direction and progress. Since its launch in November 2022, STON.fi has facilitated more than $6 billion in trading volume through over 27 million transactions, establishing itself as a central component of DeFi activity on TON. The platform currently supports a wide range of tokens and holds a leading position in total value locked and trading volume, serving approximately 80% of TON’s trading user base.

It ranks first on the network in terms of unique active wallets and supports a variety of users, including developers and liquidity providers. The new funding will be directed toward the development of concentrated liquidity pools to improve capital efficiency, the introduction of native limit order features, the rollout of a community governance system, and additional protocol-level improvements. STON.fi also continues to expand its cross-chain functionality through Omniston, a liquidity aggregation protocol designed to enable direct, bridge-free token swaps across multiple blockchains, contributing to a more integrated decentralized finance (DeFi) environment.

“Our Series A round is more than just funding — it’s a strong vote of confidence from some of the most visionary investors in the industry,” said Slavik Baranov, CEO of STON.fi Dev, in a written statement. “It affirms STON.fi’s role as the foundational DeFi layer on TON and validates our relentless focus on building products that matter. This investment will accelerate our ability to scale, innovate, and deliver a truly borderless decentralized financial infrastructure,” he added.

“STON.fi has quickly become the gravitational center of DeFi activity on TON, and we believe it’s just getting started,” said Alex Felix, CIO of CoinFund, in a written statement. “We always strive to identify protocols with the potential to redefine user experience and infrastructure at scale, and STON.fi is doing exactly that. From pioneering deep on-chain liquidity to enabling seamless, bridge-free swaps across chains, their roadmap reflects a bold vision for what next-gen DeFi can be. We’re proud to support their journey as they set new infrastructure standards for decentralized finance,” he added.

As STON.fi continues to expand its role within the TON DeFi ecosystem, this Series A raise marks a critical milestone — enabling the protocol to accelerate adoption and shape the future of decentralized finance across chains.

