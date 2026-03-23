Stablecoin Adoption Will Stall Unless Capital Can Move As Fast As Code — And That Requires Solving Fragmentation, Not Just Bridging It

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Will Harborne, CEO of Rhino.fi, argues that while crypto’s multichain expansion has improved connectivity, the industry’s real unsolved challenge is making fragmented capital usable at speed and scale across ecosystems.

The real bottleneck in a multichain world is no longer connectivity. It is the cost and complexity of making fragmented capital usable at scale.

Crypto has spent the last few years celebrating the fact that it is now multichain. More chains, more apps, more ecosystems, more users. Fair enough. But there is another side to that story that still gets far less attention than it should: multichain created a capital coordination problem.

Much of crypto infrastructure has been built around the idea that if assets can move between chains, the problem is basically solved. It is not. Moving the asset is only one part of the picture. The harder task is making capital usable across fragmented ecosystems, at speed, at scale, and without forcing every company in the space to become an expert in liquidity management.

Will Harborne, CEO of Rhino.fi, has seen this play out directly. “In practice, every business and application operating across multiple chains runs into the same issue,” he says. “To deliver a good user experience, funds need to be available where users need them, when they need them.”

Few users are willing to wait minutes or hours for funds to move between chains. They expect deposits, withdrawals, trades, settlements and transfers to happen with minimal delay. As a result, companies end up holding funds across different chains in advance. They pre-position liquidity to make the user experience feel immediate.

The fragmentation is also visible in how stablecoin payment activity is distributed across use cases and networks. The growth of alt chains and app chains only makes the problem more acute. Every new chain creates another place where capital may need to sit. As Harborne puts it: “If a business needs $1 million on each of ten major chains to support fast withdrawals or settlement, the challenge extends well beyond routing. It becomes a $10 million capital problem.”

The industry often talks about interoperability as if it is mainly a messaging problem. For many businesses, the issue is balance sheet management and capital efficiency. The more pieces the ecosystem has, the harder it is to provide speed and reliability.

Fragmentation Runs Deeper Than Infrastructure

The term “stablecoins” is used to describe what is often assumed to be one unified market. In reality, liquidity remains fragmented across chains, users and use cases. There is an entire ecosystem in parts of emerging markets that uses Tether on TRON for payments, transfers and settlement. Alongside that sits a separate world around USDC, DeFi applications, U.S.-centric fintech flows, onchain treasury products, trading infrastructure and capital-markets-style use cases. In practice, they involve different users, different liquidity and very little crossover. As Harborne points out, “holding USDT on TRON does not mean someone is ready to use an app on another chain with USDC.” Capital existing somewhere onchain does not mean it is active or available where a business actually needs it.

Circle CCTP, LayerZero and other interoperability standards help reduce some inefficiency. They improve communication between chains and make moving funds cleaner than older designs. Real progress has been made, but the underlying need to coordinate liquidity remains, along with the need to deliver predictable outcomes for businesses that do not want to think about bridge paths, wrappers, finality windows or rebalancing logic. Harborne draws a sharp distinction here. “There is an important difference between moving funds eventually and making money usable instantly. The two are not the same.”

The market is trying to solve this in a few different ways. One approach is aggregation and routing layers — stitching together pools, APIs and third-party services to find the best path. That can offer range and scalability. The drawback is that outcomes are not always reliable or predictable. The recent Aave and CoW Swap incident illustrates how visible execution risk in aggregated systems can become. Another approach is intent-based execution and chain abstraction. The direction makes sense. Users should not have to care which chain they are on or how movement happens underneath. Front-end abstraction, however, does not remove the need for capital coordination underneath. If stablecoin rails are going to support payments, treasury flows and serious financial applications, the infrastructure has to be deterministic. Businesses need predictable outcomes, not just flexibility.

Stablecoins Are Gaining Traction Where It Matters Most

Much of today’s headline stablecoin volume is still driven by trading, internal fund movement, arbitrage and automated onchain activity. Recent McKinsey and Artemis research is useful because it strips some of that away and asks a more direct question: how much of this is actually payments? The clearest real adoption today appears in business flows: supplier payments, treasury management, settlement and cross-border operations. In other words, stablecoins are gaining traction where the frictions of legacy systems are severe enough for a better rail to matter. The challenge now is making stablecoin rails usable without requiring businesses to engage directly with the underlying blockchain infrastructure. “Businesses do not want to manage chains and their technical constraints,” Harborne argues. “They want money movement to be efficient and predictable.”

The objective, in his view, is straightforward: make a stablecoin feel like just $1. Users should not have to care which stablecoin they hold, which chain it sits on, or what route the system takes underneath. The experience should be seamless. Stablecoin rails are likely to become part of how businesses move money over the next decade, driven by faster settlement, better treasury efficiency, lower cross-border friction and more programmable movement of money. For that future to arrive, the industry needs to stop treating multichain primarily as a bridge design problem. Multichain is a coordination problem between fragmented liquidity, fragmented user bases and fragmented pools of capital. The winners in the next phase of infrastructure will not just be the ones that help assets move. They will be the ones who make fragmented capital actually usable.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

