SSV Network DAO Rolls Out ‘Compose’, Unifying Ethereum’s Fragmented Rollups

In Brief SSV Network has launched Compose, a first-of-its-kind interoperability layer that enables seamless, atomic cross-rollup transactions on Ethereum while expanding validator roles and supporting a unified, decentralized ecosystem.

Ethereum staking provider, SSV Network announced that it has introduced a new solution called Compose, the first application of its kind designed to extend the capabilities of Ethereum validators to support interoperability across all rollups. This development represents a step forward in Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap, which has increased transaction throughput and reduced costs.

Compose functions as an interoperability layer for Ethereum rollups, enabling atomic and synchronous cross-layer 2 transactions. Leveraging SSV validators, it allows seamless coordination between rollups while preserving their individual sovereignty.

Currently, rollups operate as isolated networks with fragmented users, decentralized applications, bridges, long transaction times, and wrapped assets. Compose, developed by the SSV DAO, addresses these limitations by connecting all rollups with instant and atomic composability. With its implementation, tokens on networks such as Base, Arbitrum, or Optimism can interact with applications on other rollups without friction. The platform has the potential to transform the multi-billion-dollar bridging sector by facilitating token transfers across any application on any rollup.

“More rollups mean a more vibrant Ethereum ecosystem. However, realising Ethereum’s rollup-centric roadmap at scale requires preserving sovereignty, decentralisation, and unity across all layers of the ecosystem,” shared Alon Muroch, CEO of SSV Labs, in a written statement. “If each rollup ecosystem grows in isolation, we risk losing the very network effect that made Ethereum what it is today. Compose has the potential to change that by connecting every corner of Ethereum and allowing validators to power cross-rollup coordination and seamless interactions between applications, while ensuring Ethereum remains a single, unified network even as it scales in different directions,” he added.

By expanding validator responsibilities beyond attestation signing, validators can also act as publishers, securing Ethereum’s cross-rollup operations and earning additional rewards. Compose integrates with SSV’s Distributed Validator Technology (DVT), enabling validators to orchestrate the multi-chain ecosystem. Hundreds of thousands of validators on the SSV network can now participate as publishers, supporting Ethereum’s cross-rollup future without compromising decentralization.

This digital launch marks the first phase of SSV’s Compose rollout.

SSV Network Transforms Ethereum Restaking And Validator Opportunities

SSV Network is the second-largest Ethereum staking provider, supporting approximately 14% of the network’s validators and securing over 5 million ETH, valued at more than $23 billion, in staked assets. From its inception, SSV has focused on building essential Ethereum-native infrastructure, with its Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) becoming a widely adopted standard for staking, integrated by major staking protocols, node operators, and leading exchanges.

SSV Network recently introduced SSV 2.0–Based Applications Protocol, a new initiative designed to reshape the restaking market and support the growth of the Based Economy. This development aims to enhance connectivity within Ethereum and create new yield opportunities for validators. The concept was developed by SSV Labs and presented to the SSV Network DAO.

