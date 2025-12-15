en en
December 15, 2025

Solana Update: dYdX Expands Into US, Phantom Introduces CFTC-Approved Prediction Markets

Published: December 15, 2025 at 2:01 am Updated: December 15, 2025 at 2:01 am
In Brief

dYdX has launched its first US spot trading product on Solana amid a more supportive regulatory climate, while Phantom integrated CFTC-approved prediction markets through Kalshi, underscoring Solana’s growing role in regulated blockchain applications.

Decentralized exchange dYdX announced the introduction of spot trading access for users based in the United States, marking the platform’s initial rollout of spot market functionality in the country. 

This launch represents the first spot trading offering made available by dYdX to US participants, with the company indicating that additional products may follow. 

Historically, regulatory conditions limited US access to various digital asset opportunities, including token distributions and incentive programs. In 2025, a shift toward a more supportive policy environment and a less confrontational regulatory stance has contributed to renewed engagement by blockchain projects in the US market.

dYdX has chosen to begin its US expansion with a spot trading product built on Solana, which the company views as a measured entry point. dYdX Labs has stated that it continues to monitor guidance and regulatory signals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission when assessing the potential introduction of decentralized derivatives. 

At the same time, Solana continues to broaden its use cases, evolving beyond its earlier association with speculative assets to support a wider range of applications for both individual and institutional participants. Recent developments highlight the network’s expanding role and its increasing relevance within a more receptive US regulatory and market environment, with dYdX among the notable projects contributing to this trend.

Phantom Introduces CFTC-Approved Prediction Markets

Another Solana-related development this week involves the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) through the integration of the regulated prediction market Kalshi into the Phantom wallet. While wallet integrations are typically routine, Phantom holds a central position within the Solana ecosystem, making its support for Kalshi notable and reflective of the heightened attention prediction markets are receiving. 

Throughout 2025, prediction markets have attracted disproportionate levels of capital, participation, and public interest, with multiple platforms seeking to challenge the dominance of established leaders by differentiating themselves through structure or compliance. Kalshi, which is based in New York, has focused on rapid expansion while maintaining adherence to regulatory requirements. With Phantom reporting a user base exceeding 15 million and Kalshi operating on Solana, the integration lowers barriers to access and increases visibility for the platform. Following recent collaborations with DFlow and Jupiter, Kalshi has strengthened its presence within the Solana ecosystem. 

The platform recorded approximately $5.8 billion in trading volume in November and has secured late-stage funding, positioning it as a credible competitor within the sector. If current growth trends continue alongside successful navigation of the US regulatory landscape, Kalshi is positioned for sustained relevance, reinforcing broader indications that Solana is increasingly viewed as a preferred network for regulated and mainstream blockchain applications.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.