Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE And SIRN To Strengthen DeFi Security And Real-Time Incident Response

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Solana Foundation launches a comprehensive ecosystem security program featuring STRIDE for DeFi protocol assessments and SIRN, a real-time incident response network, enhancing protection and transparency across the Solana blockchain.

Solana Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on supporting the growth, decentralization, and security of the Solana blockchain, announced the launch of a comprehensive new ecosystem security program in partnership with Asymmetric Research.

The initiative introduces two core components: STRIDE, a structured security assessment framework for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and SIRN, the Solana Incident Response Network, designed to provide real-time support in case of security incidents.

STRIDE, which stands for Solana Trust, Resilience, and Infrastructure for DeFi Enterprises, is designed to provide comprehensive evaluations of Solana DeFi protocols. Asymmetric Research has established a framework covering eight security pillars, and protocols meeting these criteria will be publicly assessed, providing transparency for users and investors.

Protocols holding more than $10 million in total value locked (TVL) that meet STRIDE’s standards will receive continuous operational security monitoring and threat detection, with support calibrated to each protocol’s risk level. For projects exceeding $100 million in TVL, the foundation will also fund formal verification, a mathematical process that validates smart contract correctness by exhaustively checking all possible states and execution paths.

SIRN To Enable Real-Time Incident Response Across The Ecosystem

Complementing STRIDE, SIRN is a dedicated network of security firms and researchers tasked with responding to incidents in real time. Membership in SIRN is prioritized based on protocol TVL, and founding participants include Asymmetric Research, OtterSec, Neodyme, Squads, and ZeroShadow. The network facilitates information sharing, incident coordination, and contributions to the ongoing development of STRIDE, creating a round-the-clock response capability for the ecosystem.

In addition to these initiatives, the Solana Foundation provides a range of security tools and support, including Hypernative’s institutional-grade monitoring, Range Security’s real-time risk alerts, Riverguard by Neodyme for attack simulations, Sec3’s static analysis tools, and AuditWare’s Radar platform for identifying security vulnerabilities. The foundation is also an active participant in the Crypto Defenders Alliance, a collaborative effort among exchanges, blockchain projects, and cybersecurity organizations to combat fraud and theft.

According to the foundation, the scaling of the Solana ecosystem has increased the stakes for both developers and users, prompting the organization to implement measures that raise security standards across tools, protocols, and developer resources. Solana has historically maintained a strong security posture, with protocols like Squads Multisig, Kamino, and Jupiter Lend undergoing multiple audits and formal verification processes, reflecting a longstanding commitment to securing billions of dollars in value. Nevertheless, the foundation emphasized that threats continue to evolve fast, requiring proactive and ongoing security measures.

While these new resources strengthen the ecosystem, the responsibility for rigorous security practices ultimately remains with the individual protocols themselves. This expanded security program underscores Solana’s continued commitment to protecting users, supporting developers, and maintaining the long-term integrity of the network.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

