SCOR Launches Cross-Chain Wallet Linking To Unlock Utility For Thousands Of Inactive Sports NFTs

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SCOR’s Cross-Chain Wallet Linking feature allows fans to activate dormant sports NFTs across multiple blockchains, turning idle collectibles into in-game rewards and benefits without transferring the original assets.

Protocol focused on programmable sports intellectual property and verifiable on-chain fandom, SCOR introduced a Cross-Chain Wallet Linking feature for SCOR-ID. This development aims to activate tens of thousands of previously inactive sports non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by enabling fans to confirm ownership of assets across multiple blockchains, including Tezos, Ethereum, and Polygon, and immediately access benefits within the SCOR gaming ecosystem.

Many sports enthusiasts have long collected digital assets representing their favorite teams and athletes, yet a significant portion of these assets remain unused in separate wallets, offering limited practical utility or interoperability. SCOR’s new system addresses this issue by allowing users to cryptographically link external wallets to their SCOR-ID, converting dormant collectibles into functional in-game advantages without requiring the assets to be transferred.

“We see millions of dollars and tens of thousands of fans locked into collections that have lost value and have no current utility,” said Tom Mizzone, CEO at Sweet, SCOR Foundation’s Lab Co, in a written statement. “We’re turning isolated collections into a unified gaming identity without forcing holders to migrate assets. By securely linking their wallet history to their SCOR-ID, we can instantly recognize their sports fandom and reward it with tangible gameplay upgrades within the SCOR ecosystem,” he added.

Cross-Chain Wallet Linking To Unlock Utility And Rewards For Sports NFT Holders

The new process uses a secure verification system to update a user’s SCOR-ID metadata to reflect assets held in external wallets. First, the user connects their Base wallet containing their SCOR-ID to the portal. Next, they link the external wallet holding their professional sports NFTs on networks such as Tezos or Ethereum. Sweet’s backend then verifies the wallet signatures and updates the SCOR-ID token to include the external network and address, adding a new trait type to the metadata. Once linked, users can log in to fun.scor.io to view a visual representation of their cross-chain inventory and access associated benefits.

SCOR’s platform already features over 2,000 athletes, spanning a wide range of sports. Cricket stars include Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, Chris Gayle, and Ellyse Perry. Golf legend Arnold Palmer, tennis champions Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Nick Kyrgios, and Barbora Krejčíková, as well as boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, are also represented. Iconic hockey players such as Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Mario Lemieux, Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, Mark Messier, Nicklas Lidstrom, Ray Bourque, Jean Béliveau, and Steve Yzerman are included, alongside numerous athletes from basketball, soccer, and football, with additional names to be announced.

Users can check a live, searchable list of eligible collections on the portal to confirm whether assets like specific LA Lakers drops or CR7 collectibles are compatible. Verifying ownership of these legacy assets grants gameplay advantages, including gem multipliers and exclusive perks, enabling players to earn gems that can be converted to SCOR tokens more quickly. This method maintains the integrity of the original collectibles, as it indexes and reads the data without duplicating artwork or minting derivative NFTs, leaving the user’s original assets secure in their wallets.

“This is about utility and identity,” said Raymond Lew, EVP of Product at Sweet, in a written statement. “That CR7 or Lakers collectible is a badge of honor, but for many, the reality of ownership simply hasn’t lived up to the hype. By linking that wallet to their SCOR-ID, we turn that passive proof of fandom into an active, functional key that finally rewards them,” he added.

Holders of eligible sports NFTs can visit fun.scor.io/sportsNFT today to register for early access.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

