Quantum Threat Puts Millions Of Dormant Bitcoins—And Satoshi’s Holdings—At The Center Of A High‑Stakes Upgrade Debate

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin analysts warn that a quantum‑resistant upgrade could force the network to confront whether millions of long‑dormant coins—including those attributed to Satoshi—must be frozen to prevent large‑scale theft once quantum attacks become feasible.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju has outlined what he describes as one of the most uncomfortable realities surrounding a potential quantum‑resistant upgrade for Bitcoin: such a transition could require freezing roughly one million coins attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto, along with millions more held in older address formats.

In this view, the threat extends far beyond a single early holder. Any address type that exposes a public key becomes vulnerable, meaning coins could be frozen by design or seized through quantum attacks. The long‑standing stories of lost coins being recovered would likely disappear, and even securely stored keys could become unusable if their owners fail to adopt a future protocol upgrade.

Bitcoin’s security model is built on cryptography that classical computers cannot feasibly break. Quantum computing challenges that assumption. Under the right conditions, a sufficiently advanced quantum machine could derive a private key from any public key that has appeared on‑chain. This would turn coins that seem secure today into potential targets tomorrow.

Once a public key is exposed, the vulnerability is permanent, and estimates suggest that nearly 6.9 million BTC fall into this category. Around 1.91 million BTC use early address formats where public keys are inherently visible, while up to 4.98 million BTC may have had their public keys exposed through previous spending activity. Bitcoin’s security has always relied on the assumption that attacks remain too expensive to execute; cheap quantum attacks would overturn that premise entirely.

A large portion of these coins—about 3.4 million BTC—has been dormant for more than a decade, including the holdings widely believed to belong to Satoshi. At current valuations, this represents hundreds of billions of dollars and a powerful incentive for exploitation. The scale of the risk raises a deeper question: how would the Bitcoin community respond if protecting the network required freezing long‑untouched coins?

Debating The Future Of Dormant Coins

Reaching agreement on such a decision would be extraordinarily difficult. The Bitcoin ecosystem has a long history of contentious debates, from the multi‑year block size conflict to the failed SegWit2x proposal. Any attempt to freeze dormant coins would collide directly with Bitcoin’s philosophical foundations and would likely face intense resistance. Technical solutions can be developed quickly, but social consensus moves slowly, and the gap between the two widens as quantum technology advances. The possibility of rival forks emerging cannot be dismissed if the community fails to agree on a unified path forward.

The central issue is not whether quantum‑level threats arrive in five or ten years. The real challenge is that consensus may not form in time. Developers are not the bottleneck; the community is. The debate over whether freezing dormant coins—including Satoshi’s—would protect Bitcoin or violate its core ethos illustrates how divisive the topic already is. If this question alone creates such a split, the broader quantum discussion cannot be postponed.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

