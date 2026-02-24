Power Protocol Raises $3M From BITKRAFT To Expand Multi‑Game Infrastructure And The POWER Ecosystem

In Brief Power Protocol’s $3 million investment from BITKRAFT Ventures expands development of the POWER ecosystem and reinforces growing traction behind Fableborne’s multi‑game, on‑chain infrastructure.

Power Protocol, a blockchain infrastructure platform focused on gaming and digital entertainment, announced a new $3 million investment from BITKRAFT Ventures, bringing total ecosystem funding to $15.5 million.

The protocol underpins the POWER token economy and provides shared infrastructure for partner studios, including Pixion Games, the developer of Fableborne, a mobile‑first action RPG currently in global open beta.

Power Protocol was designed to scale economic systems across multiple titles rather than support a single game, offering interoperability across games, progression systems, live‑service features, reward distribution, and on‑chain asset tracking.

BITKRAFT’s investment targets the protocol layer, enabling third‑party studios to integrate into the POWER ecosystem and use shared infrastructure instead of building isolated token utilities, supporting an ecosystem‑wide model intended for long‑term growth.

“We look at thousands of gaming pitches, and Pixion Games has released a beta that has achieved levels we rarely see in early mobile gaming,” said Justin Swart, Principal at BITKRAFT Ventures in a written statement. “Fableborne is distinctly positioned to reach mainstream audiences by combining strong gameplay mechanics with on-chain optionality seeking to improve (not overcomplicate) the experience. With impressive metrics, and one of the most cleanly executed token launches this year, Pixion, the Fableborne game and the Power Protocol are building a compounding machine,” he added.

Fableborne’s open beta has already shown significant user traction, with more than 400,000 players participating across open playtests. Previous beta phases reached a peak Daily Active User count of 108,000 and generated $21.5 million in NFT presale revenue ahead of the POWER token listing. These early indicators highlight demand for Fableborne’s hybrid ARPG and base‑building gameplay loop and support Pixion Games’ view that skill‑based mobile design, combined with optional on‑chain systems, can support globally competitive gaming experiences.

BITKRAFT Investment Strengthens Development Of The POWER Ecosystem

“We’re grateful to have BITKRAFT’s backing at this stage. They have a track record of supporting teams that build ecosystems with long term potential, and that’s our focus,” said Kam Punia, founder and CEO of Pixion Games in a written statement. “Capital in gaming and Web3 is selective right now, which makes their belief in what we’re building even more meaningful. The response to our open beta and the POWER launch showed us there’s a strong foundation to grow from. This investment helps us keep moving toward that vision and develop an ecosystem built on progression, competition, and lasting engagement. BITKRAFT’s support gives us confidence to keep improving thoughtfully for the benefit of our players and partners,” he added.

BITKRAFT’s investment follows earlier funding rounds led by Delphi Digital, Spartan VC, Mechanism Capital, L1D, and other Web3‑focused funds. Collectively, these investors support Pixion Games’ aim of delivering high‑quality mobile‑first gameplay and sustainable digital economies to a global audience. The new capital will accelerate product and ecosystem development, including content expansion, competitive season design, new progression systems, and deeper integration of the POWER economy across gameplay loops.

Pixion Games plans to continue rolling out new systems throughout 2026, including expanded Player‑vs‑Player formats, seasonal content, and multi‑game interoperability layers powered by POWER.

