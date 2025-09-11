Polygon Addresses Network Disruption With Hard Fork And Milestone Fixes

In Brief Polygon completed a hard fork to restore finality and resolve delays on its Proof-of-Stake network caused by a node software bug.

Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Polygon reported the completion of its hard fork. Following this update, milestones are being processed as expected, state synchronization is functioning, checkpoints are moving forward, and consensus finalization has been fully restored on the Polygon Proof-of-Stake network.

“We will continue to monitor the network closely to ensure everything remains stable. Thank you for your patience,” the team behind Polygon said on X.

Polygon rolled out milestone fixes to address disruptions in Polygon’s Proof-of-Stake network, where a bug in node software created delays in local fast finality. The underlying cause of the finality problem was identified, leading to the release of v2.2.11-beta2 for Bor and v0.3.1 for Heimdall, with the latter introduced as a hard fork scheduled for 3 p.m. UTC.

In this system, Polygon uses the term “milestones” to describe local fast finality, which reflects a deterministic state on the Layer 2 network. While checkpoint finality on Ethereum’s mainnet remained operational, Polygon’s milestones were delayed by 10 to 15 minutes, creating synchronization challenges for validators and slowing the pace of transaction confirmations.

Finality represents the stage at which a transaction is considered irreversible once validators agree on the network’s state. Although blocks continue to be produced and added every few seconds, the absence of finality leaves a limited possibility of reorganization or rollback. The exact reason behind the network disruption on Wednesday remains undetermined, though the chain continued processing transactions and generating blocks.

Polygon Faces Hour-Long Finality Disruption Weeks After Heimdall v2 Upgrade

Polygon functions as a collection of Ethereum scaling solutions intended to improve blockchain performance by shifting computation and data storage away from the main chain into faster and more cost-efficient environments. What began as a single chain has expanded into a broader ecosystem of interconnected blockchains, developed to address the demand for interoperability.

Earlier in the year, Polygon introduced Heimdall v2, an upgrade focused on enhancing stability, improving validator coordination, and resolving legacy technical issues dating back to 2018 and 2019. Only weeks after what was described as its most technically challenging hard fork since 2020, the network experienced a disruption lasting about an hour that affected transaction finality.

