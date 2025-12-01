Pavel Durov Announces Cocoon, Privacy-Preserving Decentralized AI Network Now Live On TON

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Pavel Durov has launched Cocoon, a decentralized AI network on TON that connects GPU providers with privacy-focused applications, enabling confidential AI processing and on-chain payments.

Founder of the Telegram messaging platform Pavel Durov stated that the decentralized confidential compute network Cocoon has officially launched. The network has begun handling initial AI queries from users while maintaining full confidentiality, and GPU owners have already started earning TON. The cocoon.org platform is active.

The announcement noted that centralized compute providers, including major companies such as Amazon and Microsoft, function as costly intermediaries that increase expenses and limit privacy. Cocoon is described as addressing both the economic challenges and the confidentiality concerns linked to traditional AI compute services.

Plans now focus on expansion. In the coming weeks, additional GPU capacity will be integrated, and more developer demand will be introduced to the Cocoon network. Telegram users are expected to gain access to new AI features developed with complete confidentiality. Cocoon is presented as a system intended to restore privacy and control to users.

🐣 It happened. Our decentralized confidential compute network, Cocoon, is live. The first AI requests from users are now being processed by Cocoon with 100% confidentiality. GPU owners are already earning TON. https://t.co/jDBwQNutH6 is up.



🏦 Centralized compute providers such… — Pavel Durov (@durov) November 30, 2025

Cocoon Goes Live On TON To Deliver Confidential Compute And User-Controlled Privacy

Cocoon, a decentralized AI inference system operating on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, designed to link GPU owners who supply computational power with applications that require confidential environments for running AI models. For those providing GPU resources, the platform outlines how eligible hardware can be integrated into a secure and attested compute layer, while for developers it functions as the backend responsible for processing model queries and handling on-chain payment settlement.

The concept is centered on enabling anyone with a GPU server to generate revenue, maintaining the privacy of both requests and responses so that only the client has access to them, ensuring that clients can confirm the output originates from the intended model, and carrying out all compensation through the TON network.

Pavel Durov revealed the launch of Cocoon during the Blockchain Life 2025 event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, positioning it as a response to the increasing demand for an AI ecosystem capable of safeguarding user data and privacy from large, centralized AI service operators. Within the blockchain sector, privacy-focused groups and cypherpunk communities have consistently highlighted the societal risks associated with centralized AI systems, emphasizing the importance of decentralized AI networks as a collective resource intended to support public interest.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

