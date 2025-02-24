en en
News Report Technology
February 24, 2025

Panoptic’s gRHO Goes Live On Uniswap v4, Supporting Liquidity Providers

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 24, 2025 at 9:14 am Updated: February 24, 2025 at 9:14 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 24, 2025 at 9:14 am

In Brief

Panoptic’s gRHO has launched on Uniswap v4, offering new ways to passively earn yield by providing liquidity for active LPs.

Organisation dedicated to supporting the decentralized expansion of the Uniswap ecosystem, Uniswap Foundation announced the launch of Panoptic’s gRHO—a new liquidity interface designed for passive liquidity provisioning—on Uniswap v4, the latest iteration of the Uniswap protocol. Set to become open-source and forkable in Q2, gRHO aims to enhance liquidity participation by simplifying the process for users who wish to earn passive yield.

By leveraging Uniswap v4’s advanced features, the gRHO interface eliminates the complexities traditionally associated with liquidity provision. It removes the need for users to manually select price ranges or rebalance positions, enables single-sided token deposits, mitigates exposure to impermanent loss, and automates yield reinvestment for compounded returns.

The interface is built on Uniswap v4’s new capabilities, including Hooks for improved liquidity management, native token support that removes the necessity for wrapped ETH (wETH), and a streamlined deployment process for new pools and options markets.

The launch of gRHO aligns with Uniswap’s broader objectives by making liquidity pools more accessible, expanding yield-generating opportunities for passive participants, and allowing active liquidity providers to borrow assets for leveraged positions.

Panoptic Receives $379K Grant From Uniswap Foundation 

In July 2024, the project was awarded a $379,000 Innovation Grant as part of the Uniswap Foundation’s efforts to enhance accessibility to the Uniswap protocol for the broader community. The Innovation vertical of the foundation is dedicated to funding initiatives that improve usability and expand participation in the Uniswap ecosystem.  

The platform is now live on the Ethereum mainnet, initially supporting vanilla standard fee-tier pools. Future updates will introduce compatibility with non-standard fee tiers and hook-enabled pools, further increasing flexibility for liquidity providers and traders.  

Uniswap operates as a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to trade cryptocurrencies directly without intermediaries. It employs an automated market maker (AMM) model, where liquidity providers contribute assets to liquidity pools. Token prices are determined algorithmically based on the ratio of assets within these pools, ensuring seamless and decentralized trading.  

Uniswap v4, launched last month, is now available on multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, OP Mainnet, Base, BNB Chain, Blast, World Chain, Avalanche, and Zora Network. This latest iteration introduces enhanced customization features and cost-efficiency improvements, making it the most adaptable and optimized version of Uniswap to date.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.