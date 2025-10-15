Orderly: Plug-and-Play Perp DEX Infrastructure for the Omnichain Era

In Brief Orderly revolutionizes decentralized trading with a plug-and-play orderbook infrastructure, enabling creators, communities, and smaller DEXs to compete in a fragmented market.

Orderly is redefining decentralized trading by providing a plug-and-play orderbook infrastructure without a front-end, empowering creators, communities, and smaller DEXs to compete in a traditionally fragmented market. Co-founder Ran Yi shared how Orderly is transforming the DeFi landscape.

“Our flagship product, Orderly One, is a no-code solution for perp DEXs, live on 18 chains with low fees, good liquidity, and multi-collateral. Creators can launch their own branded DEX in just 10 minutes,” Yi explains.

Within only nine days of launch, nearly 1,000 DEXs have been established on the platform, marking the beginning of a perp DEX revolution.

Breaking the Traditional DEX Paradigm

Orderly’s approach allows anyone — from meme coin creators to community organizers — to spin up their own trading platforms without a development team.

“The major unlock with Orderly One is giving creators, KOLs, and communities the tools to build their own DEXs. Even without dev experience, they can go live in minutes,” Yi says.

The result is a shared liquidity model, aggregating liquidity across chains and collateral types, rather than fragmenting it.

Omnichain and Multi-Collateral Design

Orderly One is multi-chain and multi-collateral by design. Users can deposit and withdraw from 18 chains using native assets like BNB, SOL, and ETH, alongside various stablecoins.

“One order book ensures liquidity isn’t fragmented. This lets everyone — from smaller DEXs to wallets — compete with major exchanges on an equal footing,” Yi adds.

For developers, Orderly provides SDKs and APIs, but the real innovation lies in permissionless front-ends and DEX creation.

“We call ourselves the exchange layer. All types of creators who couldn’t previously launch their own products can now do so. The future of finance will be on-chain on the back end, but AI-driven front-ends will allow fully customized user experiences,” Yi explains.

Shaping the Future of Cross-Chain DeFi

Orderly envisions an omnichain trading ecosystem where liquidity is shared, creation is permissionless, and front-ends are fully customizable.

“We see the future of DeFi as fully composable and AI-adapted. Anyone can create their own custom front-end while leveraging our infrastructure on the back-end. That’s the ultimate vision for cross-chain trading,” Yi concludes.

