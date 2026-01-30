Optimism Unveils OP Enterprise: A Managed Blockchain Infra For Enterprise-Grade Ethereum Layer 2 Deployments

In Brief Optimism has launched OP Enterprise, a managed OP Stack–based platform that enables organizations to deploy and operate application-specific Ethereum Layer 2 networks through staged, enterprise-grade deployment, integrated operations, and centralized ecosystem support.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Optimism introduced OP Enterprise, a managed and production-ready blockchain infrastructure built on the OP Stack and designed for large organizations.

The service centralizes operational management, security, and scalability while allowing companies to operate their own application-specific chains and retain control over the economic activity generated on their networks.

The platform also provides pre-integrated commercial and technical partnerships intended to reduce deployment timelines and contracting overhead. The launch comes as enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates following increased regulatory clarity in Europe and the United States and a consolidation of infrastructure providers.

OP Enterprise is positioned on the OP Stack, which supports dozens of live networks and several billion dollars in total value locked, and is developed by a team with direct involvement in both the OP Stack and Ethereum’s core protocol and scaling architecture.

OP Enterprise is a portfolio of managed and supported blockchain deployment options designed to address different stages of enterprise adoption, from early validation to full-scale production operations.

One option enables organizations to launch directly on Optimism’s public main network with enterprise support, allowing projects to test products in a live environment with existing users and liquidity and later transition to a dedicated chain using the same software stack and development tools.

A second option targets companies that operate their own infrastructure, offering architectural guidance, security and performance reviews, direct access to protocol engineers, and prioritized delivery of updates and security fixes. A fully managed service is also available, in which Optimism hosts and operates the blockchain network end to end, providing continuous monitoring, incident response, upgrade coordination, public access endpoints, and service-level guarantees.

All offerings are supported by a mission-critical support layer designed for production environments, including rapid incident response, priority security patching, customized integrations, and direct escalation to senior engineering teams.

How OP Enterprise Delivers Blockchain Networks Through A Staged, Enterprise-Grade Deployment

Launching an OP Enterprise blockchain is structured as a staged delivery process aligned with enterprise engineering and compliance practices, moving from early requirements definition and architectural design through pilot deployment and controlled production rollout.

Live operations are supported with defined service objectives, coordinated handover procedures, and ongoing monitoring, upgrades, and capacity management. The full deployment cycle typically reaches production within several weeks.

The service is positioned as a substitute for building and operating a dedicated internal blockchain operations organization, covering round-the-clock infrastructure supervision, incident response, performance optimization, lifecycle management, and coordinated technical and operational support.

In parallel, OP Enterprise provides centralized management of external infrastructure and ecosystem partners, including pre-integrated service providers, negotiated commercial terms, compliance tooling, and access to application and liquidity partners. This consolidated operational model is intended to reduce operational complexity while allowing product and development teams to focus primarily on application delivery rather than infrastructure management.

