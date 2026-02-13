Optimism Partners With Succinct To Bring ZK Proving Across The Superchain

In Brief Optimism’s partnership with Succinct will bring ZK proving to the Superchain, with OP Mainnet set to adopt OP Succinct as the preferred system for OP Stack rollups.

Optimism, the Layer 2 scaling network built on Ethereum, has announced a partnership with Succinct to introduce zero‑knowledge technology across the Superchain. Under the agreement, OP Succinct will serve as a preferred proving system for OP Stack rollups, and Optimism’s primary network, OP Mainnet, is preparing to adopt the technology.

The move positions OP Mainnet among the largest rollups to shift toward ZK‑based verification and significantly expands Succinct’s presence, which now reaches an estimated 90% of the rollup market. Industry observers note that the broader Ethereum rollup landscape is increasingly consolidating around ZK systems, with Succinct emerging as a central infrastructure provider.

As the Ethereum ecosystem evolves, Layer 2 networks are seeking new ways to distinguish themselves, whether through enhanced privacy, application‑specific performance, reduced latency, or stronger security assurances. ZK validity proofs are viewed as a key enabler of these capabilities, offering faster finality, cryptographic guarantees, and tighter interoperability with Ethereum. Several major networks, including Mantle and Celo, have already completed their transitions, and OP Mainnet is expected to follow.

The shift reflects a broader trend in which the optimistic‑rollup model is gradually giving way to architectures built natively around zero‑knowledge proofs. Historically, developing ZK systems required specialized cryptographic expertise and lengthy engineering cycles. Succinct’s SP1 zkVM, regarded as one of the most advanced and widely trusted zkVMs in production, has changed that dynamic by allowing developers to write application logic in Rust or any language compiling to RISC‑V without interacting directly with cryptographic components.

In 2024, Succinct and OP Labs collaborated to bring this technology to the OP Stack, resulting in OP Succinct, a framework enabling OP Stack chains to upgrade into fully proved ZK rollups. A lighter version was also introduced to support ZK fraud proofs within the dispute module. OP Succinct has since become the most widely adopted route to ZK for OP Stack rollups, securing billions of dollars in total value locked for networks such as Celo and Mantle.

OP Succinct Is Now Official For The OP Stack

The newly formalized partnership is expected to provide OP Stack developers with a clearer path toward ZK integration. Teams building on the stack, including Base, Unichain, and Ink, will gain access to capabilities considered essential for long‑term security and operational simplicity.

The upgrade is designed to reduce withdrawal times from the traditional seven‑day challenge period to a matter of minutes, enabling faster bridging and cross‑chain communication. Through the Succinct Prover Network, teams can also access low‑cost proof generation without maintaining their own proving infrastructure. OP Succinct additionally converts optimistic rollups into Type‑1 zkEVMs, offering full validity proofs and cryptographic assurance of state correctness.

OP Mainnet, which holds roughly $2 billion in total value locked, is preparing to integrate OP Succinct, a development expected to influence other OP Stack chains. With this addition, Succinct’s proving systems will secure approximately $5.5 billion across more than 35 networks.

The partnership marks a consolidation within the ZK proving landscape. For the first time, a single proving system spans the dominant rollup ecosystems, reducing fragmentation that previously characterized the sector. The expansion is expected to have major implications for the Succinct Prover Network, as ZK rollups represent one of the strongest sources of demand for proof generation. With OP Stack chains joining the network, the addressable market for proof services is set to grow substantially, with corresponding increases in revenue opportunities for provers, stakers, and associated protocols.

