Optimism Partners With Flashbots To Enhance Sequencing Across All OP Stack Chains

In Brief Optimism has partnered with Flashbots to enhance the Superchain with advanced, verifiable sequencing and Flashblocks deployment, providing OP Stack builders faster, more efficient, and customizable transaction processing while maintaining Ethereum-level security.

Layer 2 scaling solution built on Ethereum, Optimism announced a partnership with Flashbots, a research and development organization focused on mitigating the negative effects of Maximal Extractable Value (MEV). The collaboration aims to bring fast, configurable, and verifiable sequencing to the Superchain, leveraging the team that developed Ethereum’s sequencing pipeline. For developers building on the OP Stack, this partnership offers enhanced differentiation through sequencer innovation, enabling them to capture more value and deploy solutions more efficiently and cost-effectively.

As of August 2025, the Superchain accounts for over 60% of Ethereum Layer 2 transaction activity, with networks such as Base, Unichain, World Chain, Ink, and Soneium utilizing the OP Stack. The addition of Flashbots’ expertise further enhances the OP Stack’s performance and flexibility. Flashbots, recognized as a leader in sequencing infrastructure since 2020, has pioneered projects including mev-boost, BuilderNet, and Flashblocks.

On Ethereum Layer 1, Flashbots’ innovations have reshaped block production at scale, with more than 90% of Ethereum blocks now built through MEV‑Boost, creating a transparent, competitive blockspace market handling billions of dollars daily and reducing harmful frontrunning. BuilderNet, a decentralized block-building network running on Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), currently produces 45% of Ethereum blocks while sharing MEV with the community.

Beyond Layer 1, Flashbots has introduced major sequencing improvements to OP Stack chains. Flashblocks delivers 200ms confirmation times and is live on Base and Unichain, with OP Mainnet integration forthcoming. Rollup-Boost provides a modular, open interface for third-party builders, powering Unichain’s Verifiable Priority Ordering and World Chain’s Priority Blockspace for Humans. Verifiable block building, using TEEs pioneered by Flashbots, gives users cryptographically verifiable guarantees regarding transaction processing, increasing transparency across the market.

This technology is now accessible to all builders on the OP Stack, offering the Superchain greater scalability, customization, and programmability than other solutions currently available.

Optimism and Flashbots are elevating sequencing to a core capability that all builders can leverage. Initial features will include fully programmable block building, enabling applications from instant payment settlements to encrypted transaction ordering for sensitive trades and compliance requirements, all configurable with minimal code. The system also allows responsible capture of MEV value by intelligently auctioning blockspace so that profits remain within the ecosystem, supporting growth or reducing costs for users. Additionally, it enhances scalability by limiting harmful on-chain activity, improving efficiency and lowering fees for regular participants.

These tools provide chains with the ability to innovate in user experience and monetize blockspace responsibly while maintaining a competitive edge. Flashblocks will soon be deployed to OP Mainnet and other chains, establishing near-instant 200ms block times across the Superchain. Benefits for OP Stack builders will be introduced progressively over the coming months.

Optimism is built to enable faster and more cost-efficient transactions while preserving the security standards of the Ethereum mainnet. It achieves this through optimistic rollups, which bundle transactions off-chain and submit them to Ethereum on a periodic basis, assuming their validity unless disputed through fraud proofs within a designated timeframe.

Recently, the network announced the release of Superchain Upgrade 16, which implements the required smart contract changes to support the future activation of Superchain interoperability, though inter-chain functionality is not yet active.

