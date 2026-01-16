en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
January 16, 2026

OpenAI Leads Seed Investment In Merge Labs To Advance AI-Powered Brain–Computer Interfaces

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 16, 2026 at 7:38 am Updated: January 16, 2026 at 7:38 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 16, 2026 at 7:38 am

In Brief

OpenAI announced a new seed investment into Merge Labs, a brain-computer interface startup co-founded by Sam Altman that emerged from stealth alongside its $252M raise, with the AI giant becoming the company’s largest backer.

Merge Labs Raises $252M To Develop High-Bandwidth Neural Interfaces With OpenAI As Largest Investor

AI research organization OpenAI disclosed a seed-stage investment in Merge Labs, a brain–computer interface startup that recently exited stealth mode alongside a $252 million funding round, with OpenAI becoming the company’s largest investor. Merge Labs was co-founded by Sam Altman, who is involved in the venture in a personal capacity.

In a statement outlining its rationale, OpenAI said advances in human–computer interfaces have historically driven broader progress in computing, noting that more direct methods for expressing human intent tend to make technology more capable and more broadly useful. 

Brain–computer interfaces, the organization said, represent an important emerging area, with the potential to introduce new forms of communication, learning, and interaction with digital systems. 

According to OpenAI, BCIs could enable more natural, human-centered ways for individuals to engage with AI, which underpins its decision to participate in Merge Labs’ seed round.

Merge Labs Advances High-Bandwidth Brain–Computer Interfaces Through AI-Driven Research

Merge Labs describes itself as a research-focused organization with a long-term objective of connecting biological and AI in order to enhance human capability, autonomy, and experience. 

Merge Labs’ founding team includes researchers Mikhail Shapiro, Tyson Aflalo, and Sumner Norman, who are credited with developing novel approaches to brain–computer interface technology. They are joined by technology entrepreneurs Alex Blania and Sandro Herbig, along with Sam Altman, contributing outside of his role at OpenAI.

The company is working on new approaches to brain–computer interfaces that prioritize safety while enabling substantially higher data bandwidth between the brain and machines. 

Its methodology combines advances in biology, hardware devices, and artificial intelligence to create interfaces that differ from existing BCI designs.

AI is positioned as a core component of Merge Labs’ strategy. The company plans to use AI to accelerate research and development across areas such as bioengineering, neuroscience, and device engineering. It also sees AI-powered operating systems as critical for managing high-bandwidth neural interfaces, particularly those that must function reliably with limited or noisy biological signals. 

These systems are intended to interpret user intent, adapt to individual differences, and maintain stable performance over time. As part of the investment, OpenAI said it will work with Merge Labs on scientific foundation models and other advanced tools to support research progress.

OpenAI’s investment in Merge Labs marks another chapter in the ongoing cycle of high-profile tech dealmaking, though this one carries a more personal dimension for Sam Altman, who is co-founding the startup outside of his role at OpenAI. 

Beyond the financial implications, the move signals Altman’s entry into the competitive brain–computer interface (BCI) space, an area that intersects with the interests of other tech leaders, including Elon Musk. 

By stepping into this emerging sector, he is positioning himself at the forefront of a high-stakes technological frontier, potentially setting the stage for new rivalries and intensified attention on the evolving landscape of neurotechnology. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cardano Foundation Rolls Out Reeve To Enhance Enterprise Financial Reporting

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

Hyperliquid, Tether, And Selini Capital Partner With Dreamcash To Deliver High-Liquidity On-Chain Trading For Retail Users

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

Crypto Partnerships Roundup: Polygon, Stripe, And Dow Jones Shape January’s 2nd Week

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

Crypto Cards Remain Strategic As Stablecoin Adoption Expands, Says New Artemis DeFi Study

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Cardano Foundation Rolls Out Reeve To Enhance Enterprise Financial Reporting

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

Hyperliquid, Tether, And Selini Capital Partner With Dreamcash To Deliver High-Liquidity On-Chain Trading For Retail Users

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

Crypto Partnerships Roundup: Polygon, Stripe, And Dow Jones Shape January’s 2nd Week

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

Crypto Cards Remain Strategic As Stablecoin Adoption Expands, Says New Artemis DeFi Study

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Cardano Foundation Rolls Out Reeve To Enhance Enterprise Financial Reporting
News Report Technology
Cardano Foundation Rolls Out Reeve To Enhance Enterprise Financial Reporting
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026
Hyperliquid, Tether, And Selini Capital Partner With Dreamcash To Deliver High-Liquidity On-Chain Trading For Retail Users
News Report Technology
Hyperliquid, Tether, And Selini Capital Partner With Dreamcash To Deliver High-Liquidity On-Chain Trading For Retail Users
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026
Crypto Partnerships Roundup: Polygon, Stripe, And Dow Jones Shape January’s 2nd Week
News Report Technology
Crypto Partnerships Roundup: Polygon, Stripe, And Dow Jones Shape January’s 2nd Week
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026
Crypto Cards Remain Strategic As Stablecoin Adoption Expands, Says New Artemis DeFi Study
Business Lifestyle News Report Technology
Crypto Cards Remain Strategic As Stablecoin Adoption Expands, Says New Artemis DeFi Study
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.