Ondo Finance Brings Over 200 Tokenized US Stocks And ETFs To Solana

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Ondo Finance has expanded Ondo Global Markets to Solana, bringing more than 200 tokenized US stocks and ETFs with Wall Street–grade liquidity to make it the largest and most liquid source of tokenized equities on the network.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure provider Ondo Finance, which connects traditional finance with DeFi, has announced the expansion of Ondo Global Markets to the Solana blockchain.

Ondo Global Markets, recognized as the world’s largest tokenized securities platform by total value locked, now offers more than 200 tokenized US stocks and exchange-traded funds on Solana, introducing Wall Street–grade liquidity to the network for the first time.

With this deployment, the platform becomes the most extensive and liquid source of tokenized equities currently available within the Solana ecosystem.

Following the launch, Ondo Global Markets now ranks as the largest real-world asset issuer on Solana based on the number of supported assets.

The integration substantially increases the diversity of tokenized instruments accessible to Solana users, covering technology and high-growth equities, broad-market and sector-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), leveraged long and short ETF products, established blue-chip stocks, as well as gold-, silver-, and other commodity-linked ETFs. Additional exposure is also provided to emerging and thematic sectors, including artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

Instead of depending on onchain liquidity pools that are difficult to scale efficiently beyond a limited set of assets, Ondo Global Markets sources liquidity directly from major global exchanges such as NASDAQ and NYSE.

This structure enables trades valued in the millions of dollars to be executed with minimal price impact across hundreds of tokenized securities. By introducing institutional-grade liquidity for onchain equities, the platform positions Solana’s capital markets layer for accelerated growth and broader adoption.

Ondo Global Markets Emerges As World’s Largest Tokenized Securities Platform

The expansion gives more than 3.2 million daily active users on Solana access to Ondo’s tokenized stocks and ETFs, supported by streamlined asset discovery and execution through established ecosystem infrastructure.

According to Ian De Bode, President of Ondo Finance, the rollout brings hundreds of onchain securities backed by traditional market liquidity into Solana’s quickly growing environment. He noted that Solana users can now purchase tokenized stocks in substantial sizes at prices comparable to those offered by brokerages, which reduces uncertainty when trading onchain. He also stated in a company’s blog post that Ondo Global Markets’ liquidity framework makes it possible to introduce hundreds of assets from the first day of launch, with plans to expand to thousands more over time.

Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, commented that Solana was built to support high-performance financial applications at a global scale and that real-world assets are expected to play a key role in the development of internet-based capital markets. He added that the arrival of Ondo Global Markets brings a wide spectrum of tokenized US stocks and ETFs into the Solana ecosystem, broadening the range of financial activity that can take place onchain.

Since its initial launch on Ethereum in September 2025 and subsequent expansion to BNB Chain in October, Ondo Global Markets has grown quickly into the largest tokenized securities platform worldwide. The platform has surpassed $460 million in total value locked and has generated more than $6.8 billion in cumulative trading volume.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

