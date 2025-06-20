Olas Brings ‘Agents Unleashed’ To Cannes, Featuring Premieres, Panels, And The Agent d’Or Award

In Brief Olas has announced the upcoming ‘Agents Unleashed’: Cannes Agent Festival, a curated event on June 30th highlighting AI agent innovation through premieres, awards, and expert discussions, set to coincide with the ETHCC conference in Cannes.

AI co-ownership network Olas announced its plans to host the ‘Agents Unleashed’: Cannes Agent Festival on June 30th at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes. This event is scheduled to coincide with the ETHCC conference, taking place from June 30th to July 3rd, a gathering where Ethereum developers and enthusiasts convene in Cannes to exchange knowledge and explore developments in blockchain technology.

This edition of ‘Agents Unleashed’ is positioned as a unique event. Highlights include the debut of leading AI agents presented by prominent builders in the field, the presentation of the Agent d’Or award recognizing the top premiere of the evening, and a featured keynote address by a speaker whose identity will be revealed at a later date. The event will also offer expert-led roundtable discussions on AI agents, a meet-and-greet session for agent builders, and social elements such as food, beverages, and red carpet photo opportunities.

Participation requires prior registration, which is currently open and mandatory.

‘Agents Unleashed’: Exploring The Future Of AI Agents At The Intersection Of Blockchain And DeFi

‘Agents Unleashed’ presents recent advancements in AI agents, a fast growing field situated at the convergence of AI and blockchain technology. The event is based on the view that the progression toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is likely to involve agent-based systems. Given that AI agents are unlikely to be granted access to traditional financial systems such as bank accounts, the use of cryptocurrencies—digital assets native to decentralized networks—is regarded as a fitting financial infrastructure for their operation. As a result, the development of AI agents is attracting attention from leading figures in both the AI and cryptocurrency sectors. The event offers a platform for individuals from either domain—whether approaching from a blockchain background with an interest in AI or from an AI perspective with curiosity about decentralized finance (DeFi)—to engage with the latest in AI agent technology.

The ‘Agents Unleashed’ series is organized by Olas and coordinated by Valory, two entities founded in 2021 with the goal of using AI agents to support models of co-owned AI. The series was established to convene professionals working on AI agents, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, the development of shared standards, and the advancement of innovative practices aimed at maximizing the positive impact of AI agent technology.

The event series, held since 2024, has consistently attracted over 2,800 participants globally. Previous editions have been held in various cities including Denver, Bangkok, Berlin, San Francisco, Brussels, and Singapore. Notable attendees from past events include organizations such as Near, Almanak, Flock.io, Kryptoplanet, Polywrap, Vana, MyShell, Phala, Gensyn, and Kaito, among others.

