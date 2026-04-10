OKX Ventures And HashKey Capital Invest In Vietnam’s CAEX Exchange, Joining VPBankS And LynkiD As Strategic Partners

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CAEX partners with OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital to advance Vietnam’s regulated crypto exchange, raising capital to meet licensing requirements and expand compliant digital asset infrastructure.

Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange Joint Stock Company (CAEX) has announced that OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital, a fintech investment fund under HashKey, have signed agreements to invest in the company and join as strategic partners. The two entities will join existing founding shareholders VPBank Securities (VPBankS) and LynkiD within the CAEX ownership structure.

According to the announcement, OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital, together with other shareholders, will contribute capital in April to help CAEX meet the minimum requirement of VND 10 trillion, which is approximately $380 million. This threshold is necessary for participation in Vietnam’s pilot program for regulated crypto asset trading.

The collaboration is positioned as a combination of domestic financial and technology expertise with global digital asset capabilities, aimed at supporting CAEX’s development and regulatory compliance. As strategic partners and shareholders, HashKey Capital and OKX Ventures are expected to engage with CAEX in areas including technical infrastructure, cybersecurity, compliance frameworks, risk management systems, and liquidity connectivity, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Strengthening Institutional And Ecosystem Partnerships For Regulated Exchange Development

VPBank Securities, part of the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank ecosystem, remains a founding shareholder and strategic partner of CAEX, contributing financial capacity, governance expertise, and investment experience to the exchange. LynkiD, a technology company within the same banking ecosystem, also continues as a founding shareholder, supporting digital identity systems, user experience design, and core platform infrastructure to enable secure and efficient operations.

“We believe the cooperation with OKX Ventures and HashKey will enable CAEX to access and operate a crypto asset trading platform in line with international standards,” said CAEX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Hong Trung in a written statement. “CAEX is committed to building a transparent, secure, and accessible exchange where every investor can participate, unlock opportunities, and enjoy a dynamic experience in the era of digital assets,” he added.

“Vietnam is one of the most dynamic markets for digital assets, with strong user adoption and a clear move toward a regulated framework,” said OKX Global Markets Vice President Netero Dai in a written statement. “Our partnership with CAEX reflects our mission to create a safe, trusted environment for people to transact with crypto. We’re proud to support the development of a secure and compliant platform for Vietnam’s growing digital asset community,” he added.

“Vietnam is one of the most vibrant and high-potential markets in Asia. These conditions create an ideal environment for the next generation of fully licensed crypto asset enterprises,” said HashKey Exchange BG Chief Executive Officer Haiyang Ru in a written statement. “We are honored to partner with CAEX to share our long-term vision of compliance, transparency, sustainability, and market-wide trust,” he added.

CAEX was established with the objective of becoming a leading crypto asset trading platform in Vietnam, expanding access to regulated and modern investment channels for local investors. The company operates as part of VPBank’s broader ecosystem and is positioned to serve a wide range of financial needs within the domestic market.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

