OKX Expands CeDeFi To Ethereum And Arbitrum, Enabling Simplified Multi-Chain Token Trading

In Brief OKX has expanded its CeDeFi platform to Ethereum and Arbitrum, enabling users to trade onchain tokens directly from their OKX balances with simplified wallets, gas-free transactions, and cross-chain access.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that it has expanded its CeDeFi platform to include Ethereum and Arbitrum, allowing users to access emerging onchain tokens directly from their OKX balance without the usual barriers associated with decentralized finance (DeFi).

The company stated that users consistently express a desire for early access to onchain opportunities without the complexity of managing wallets, seed phrases, gas fees, and cross-chain transactions.

Ethereum accounts for nearly 70% of global DeFi liquidity and is often the launching ground for tokenized real-world assets, decentralized derivatives, and AI-driven financial products, while Arbitrum offers faster execution and lower costs, supporting high-performance decentralized exchanges and new ecosystems.

OKX Simplifies Multi-Chain DeFi Trading With Streamlined Wallets And Gas-Free Transactions

The CeDeFi expansion is designed to address these challenges by handling technical complexities in the background. Trades are routed across more than 100 liquidity pools to ensure competitive execution, and self-custody wallets are created instantly with Passkey security, eliminating the need for seed phrases.

Users are charged a flat 0.85% per trade, with gas fees covered by OKX, and can trade across multiple networks—including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Solana, Base, and X Layer—directly from a single account without bridging assets.

According to OKX, the platform enables seamless access to DeFi markets by removing traditional technical barriers, such as managing multiple wallets, holding gas tokens, using bridges, or searching across decentralized exchanges.

The company previously introduced CeDeFi on Solana, Base, and X Layer, and the addition of Ethereum and Arbitrum brings the same streamlined experience to some of the most liquid and established DeFi ecosystems.

The platform is now live for eligible users, providing immediate access to Ethereum and Arbitrum tokens from their OKX balances, with the goal of making multi-chain token trading more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

