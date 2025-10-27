O.XYZ Sets Sights On AGI With OCEAN And ORI, Integrating 100,000 Models Into Unified AI Platform

In Brief O.XYZ’s OCEAN is a next-generation decentralized AI search engine powered by Cerebras hardware, delivering ultra-fast, scalable performance with voice interaction and a roadmap toward multi-model intelligence and artificial general intelligence.

Independent AI developer O.XYZ introduced OCEAN earlier this year, a next-generation decentralized AI search engine powered by Cerebras CS-3 wafer-scale processors. Designed to deliver performance up to ten times faster than ChatGPT, OCEAN aims to redefine both consumer and enterprise AI experiences. With ultra-fast response times, integrated voice interaction, and a decentralized framework, the platform marks a significant advancement in global AI accessibility and performance.

OCEAN’s defining feature lies in its speed and real-time responsiveness, which stem largely from its underlying hardware design.

Ahmad Shadid, founder of O.XYZ and IO, noted that the use of Cerebras’s advanced computing architecture played a key role in achieving such high performance. The Cerebras CS-3 chip, also known as the Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-3), integrates 900,000 AI-optimized cores and four trillion transistors onto a single chip, enabling scalable performance without the need for complex distributed programming typical of GPU-based systems. This architecture allows models ranging from one billion to 24 trillion parameters to run seamlessly without code modification, significantly reducing latency and improving overall efficiency.

With a memory bandwidth of 21 PB/s, Cerebras-based computation provides rapid and consistent processing capabilities that surpass conventional GPU configurations. However, as development progressed, the O.XYZ team identified a key limitation — while Cerebras hardware excelled in memory capacity and single-model performance, the company’s vision required an architecture capable of supporting up to 100,000 models in parallel.

OCEAN Combines Record-Breaking Speed With Intuitive Voice Interaction, Targeting Consumers And Enterprises

While OCEAN’s technical performance remains a major highlight, its design philosophy extends beyond raw speed. Ahmad Shadid has described OCEAN as the world’s fastest AI search engine, but its focus also includes delivering an intuitive and engaging user experience. Among its key features is an integrated voice interaction system that enables users to communicate directly with “Miss O,” an AI interface capable of processing spoken prompts and providing audio-based responses.

This conversational format, combined with planned AI agent functionality in upcoming versions, positions OCEAN as an evolving platform that moves beyond conventional text-based interactions. From a product strategy perspective, OCEAN operates with a dual-market approach, targeting both individual users and enterprise clients. For everyday users, the application offers rapid responses, strong privacy protections, and a decentralized structure designed to enhance data security. For businesses, OCEAN is preparing to launch an API service that leverages the same Cerebras infrastructure powering its consumer-facing platform.

Early testers from the O community have gained access to a closed testnet version of OCEAN, with preliminary results indicating performance up to twenty times faster than existing AI solutions such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek. Numerous comparison videos shared on X highlight the platform’s speed advantage, generating considerable anticipation around its full release.

O.XYZ To Integrate Advanced Routing Intelligence Into OCEAN

Over the next five years, O.XYZ aims to evolve OCEAN into a fully integrated AI platform powered by advanced routing intelligence. The company’s proprietary system, known as O Routing Intelligence (ORI) and developed by O.RESEARCH, is designed to intelligently distribute computational tasks across the most appropriate models—whether open-source or specialized—depending on the complexity of the request. This approach is intended to optimize operational efficiency and cost while maintaining high standards of speed and accuracy.

ORI represents a foundational step toward building an extensive AI library capable of supporting hundreds of thousands of models. As the ecosystem grows, it is expected to bring OCEAN closer to achieving a form of artificial general intelligence (AGI), with continued focus on user data ownership and security.

Comparable in concept to unified intelligence systems introduced by major AI developers, ORI will be capable of selecting and routing tasks among more than 100,000 open-source models in real time. The integration of ORI into the OCEAN platform is scheduled for spring 2025, positioning it as the central component of O.XYZ’s vision for multi-model intelligence, where users can access and interact with a wide range of AI capabilities through a single, cohesive environment.

