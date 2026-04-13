Non-Crypto Assets Trading Makes Up Nearly 40% Of Bitget’s Volume In Q1 2026, Report Highlights

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget has released its Q1 2026 Transparency Report, highlighting a clear shift in trading behavior as users increasingly move across crypto and traditional markets within a single account environment.



Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its Q1 2026 Transparency Report, highlighting a clear shift in trading behavior as users increasingly move across crypto and traditional markets within a single account environment.

The quarter saw non-crypto assets trading expand significantly on Bitget, with its share of total volume reaching 20% – 40% by the end of March, driven largely by commodities. This compares to early January, when crypto dominated nearly all trading activity, before moderating to approximately 60% – 80% through most of March. The shift reflects a gradual diversification of trading behavior, with users allocating capital more dynamically across asset classes rather than remaining concentrated in crypto markets.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said the shift reflects a broader change in how markets are evolving. “The lines between crypto and traditional markets are disappearing. What we’re seeing with CFD growth is the early shape of a unified market. Users are not choosing between crypto and traditional assets anymore, they’re trading both together. In Q2, that convergence will deepen as we continue building toward a Universal Exchange where everything trades in one place.”

At the infrastructure level, Bitget boosted its AI trading capabilities with the launch of Agent Hub and GetClaw, marking a transition from assistive tools to execution systems. These developments allow intelligent agents to access real-time market data, interpret signals, and execute trades autonomously within defined parameters, reflecting a broader move toward agent-based market participation.

The release of the Universal Exchange whitepaper further defined this direction, outlining how crypto, tokenized assets, and AI-driven trading will converge within a unified architecture. The roadmap positions the current phase as a turning point where AI-native interfaces and multi-asset access begin moving into mainstream usage.

Beyond trading, Bitget Wallet expanded its ecosystem into real-world financial use cases through the launch of the Onchain Payments Matrix, connecting 90 million users to over 150 million merchants across more than 50 markets. Integrations with networks such as XRP Ledger and Stellar further extended cross-border payment capabilities, positioning digital assets as embedded infrastructure within everyday financial activity rather than standalone tools.

The report reflects Bitget’s continued push toward the Universal Exchange, where trading is no longer defined by asset class or platform. As multi-asset access, AI execution, and real-world financial use cases come together, the focus now shifts to scaling this model.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

