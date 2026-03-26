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News Report Technology
March 26, 2026

Future House‘s New Initiative Bridges Global Crypto Projects With South Korea’s Next-Gen Of Blockchain Talent

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 26, 2026 at 8:01 am Updated: March 26, 2026 at 9:02 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 26, 2026 at 8:01 am

In Brief

Future House has launched the Campus Network, connecting ten top South Korean university blockchain clubs with global crypto projects to create a structured channel for engaging the country’s next generation of blockchain talent.

Future House‘s New Initiative Bridges Global Crypto Projects With South Korea’s Next-Gen Of Blockchain Talent

Future House, South Korea’s first dedicated institution for on-chain education and community development, has announced the launch of its Future House Campus Network, a university-focused initiative designed to connect ten leading university blockchain clubs with the global crypto ecosystem. The program establishes a formalized channel for engagement with one of the world’s most important and active cryptocurrency markets.

The founding cohort includes student organizations from KAIST (Orakle), POSTECH (PDAO), Yonsei University (Blockchain at Yonsei), Korea University (Blockchain Valley), Ewha Womans University (Ewha Chain), Sungkyunkwan University (Skkrypto), Inha University (BlueNode), Hanyang University (Hyblock), Ajou University (Layer-A), and Kwangwoon University (De-Butler). These clubs represent Korea’s most elite academic institutions and encompass a highly engaged, rapidly growing segment of the country’s blockchain community.

Bridging Global Crypto Projects With Korea’s Next Generation Of Blockchain Talent

South Korea consistently ranks among the world’s top markets for digital assets in terms of participation, trading volume, and retail influence. Despite this, global blockchain projects have faced challenges in accessing Korean audiences in a meaningful, structured way. The Future House Campus Network aims to bridge that gap, offering global protocols, brands, and ecosystems a credible institutional layer for reaching the next generation of Korean crypto participants.

Participating clubs will receive access to dedicated event space in Cheongdam, Seoul, industry guest lectures, hands-on workshops in blockchain development and protocol design, research collaborations on emerging trends in decentralized technologies, and cross-university programming initiatives. A University Council composed of student leaders from each club will guide the network’s programming and research direction, keeping student perspectives central to its development.

According to Mark Lee, a core contributor at Future House, the initiative provides a structured way for global partners to engage Korea’s crypto communities: “Future House Campus Network changes that. The relationships we built with the blockchain communities at Korea’s top universities gives our partners something genuinely rare: a credible, structured way to reach the next generation of Korean participants as part of the growing Future House community,” he said in a written statement. 

The network is positioned as an early institutional investment in Korea’s on-chain future, aiming to convert the country’s strong retail and community engagement into a pipeline of builders, researchers, and active participants. Future House plans to expand the Campus Network to additional universities and develop structured partnership programs for global ecosystem brands seeking access to its growing community network.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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