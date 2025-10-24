en en
October 24, 2025

Netflix Expands AI Tools For Creators Amid Industry Debates

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 24, 2025 at 9:29 am Updated: October 24, 2025 at 9:29 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 24, 2025 at 9:29 am

In Brief

Netflix is fully embracing generative AI across its platform to enhance content creation and recommendations, while emphasizing that AI supports—but does not replace—human creativity amid industry skepticism and regulatory concerns.

Netflix Fully Commits To Leveraging AI Amid Growing Adoption In Entertainment Industry

Subscription-based streaming platform Netflix announced that it is fully committing to the integration of generative AI across its service, reflecting the growing influence of AI in mainstream entertainment. The company noted that machine learning and AI have long supported content recommendations, as well as production and promotional processes. Generative AI is now seen as a major opportunity to enhance recommendations, advertising, and both film and television content. 

The platform emphasized that creators are being provided with a suite of generative AI tools to help bring their visions to life and deliver more engaging titles. As examples, the film Happy Gilmore 2 employed generative AI to assist with character de-aging, while the Netflix series Billionaires’ Bunker utilized such tools in pre-production for wardrobe and set design exploration.

Netflix Reinforces Commitment To Human Creativity While Expanding AI Tools For Content Production

Netflix’s statements come amid ongoing discussions in the entertainment and arts sectors about AI’s potential impact on human jobs and the use of human-created content. 

During a recent earnings call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized that while AI can enhance the television and film experience, it cannot substitute for storytelling talent. He stated that AI is intended to support creators in telling stories more efficiently and innovatively, and that the company is fully committed to integrating these tools without fearing the replacement of human creativity.

Despite this, skepticism about AI remains prevalent in the industry. For example, the emerging studio Particle6 faced criticism for plans to create, manage, and monetize AI-generated actors and talent, drawing objections from SAG-AFTRA. 

The union had previously led a major actors’ strike in July 2023 amid broader Hollywood labor disputes, during which concerns about AI in the media were a central issue. The strike, which lasted over 100 days, concluded with a tentative agreement establishing contractual protections regarding AI use for performers for the first time. 

In line with promoting responsible AI adoption, Netflix has also issued updated production guidelines focused on AI for its creative teams.

The integration of AI into the entertainment industry has faced numerous challenges, ranging from the emergence of AI-generated actors and disputes with companies like OpenAI over projects such as Sora, to ongoing negotiations with Hollywood unions and criticism from audiences. As technology continues to evolve, navigating the interests of platforms like Netflix, creative talent, and viewers is likely to become increasingly complex.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

