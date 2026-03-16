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Business News Report Technology
March 16, 2026

Nebius Secures $27B AI Infrastructure Agreement With Meta To Accelerate Core AI Cloud Growth

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 16, 2026 at 9:32 am Updated: March 16, 2026 at 9:32 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 16, 2026 at 9:32 am

In Brief

Nebius has signed a five-year agreement with Meta worth up to $27 billion to supply large-scale AI computing capacity built on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform starting in 2027.

Nebius Signs $27B Infrastructure Supply Agreement With Meta To Accelerate Its Core AI Cloud Growth

AI infrastructure company Nebius announced a new long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement with technology company Meta, expanding the collaboration between the two firms.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Nebius will provide $12 billion in dedicated computing capacity across multiple locations. The infrastructure will be built around one of the first large-scale deployments of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, with delivery of this capacity scheduled to begin in early 2027.

In addition, as part of gaining access to these NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployments, Meta has committed to purchasing additional available computing capacity from certain future Nebius clusters, with the potential value reaching up to $15 billion over the same five-year period. Nebius currently plans to offer this capacity to third-party clients through its AI cloud services business, while any remaining capacity may be acquired by Meta.

The agreement carries a potential total contract value of approximately $27 billion.

“We are pleased to expand our significant partnership with Meta as part of securing more large, long-term capacity contracts to accelerate the build-out and growth of our core AI cloud business. We will continue to deliver,” said Arkady Volozh in a written statement.

Nvidia Invests $2B In Nebius As AI Infrastructure Race Intensifies

Nebius develops a full-stack platform designed to support developers and organizations managing the entire lifecycle of artificial intelligence systems, from data processing and model training to deployment in production environments. Built on extensive internal technological expertise and operating at scale across an expanding international infrastructure network, the company provides services to both startups and large enterprises developing AI products, autonomous agents, and digital services around the world.

Last week, Nvidia announced that it would invest $2 billion to acquire an 8.3% stake in the project, whose data centers operate using Nvidia’s chips. Nvidia agreed to purchase shares representing approximately 8.3% ownership in Nebius at a price of $94.94 per share. Shares of Nebius, which is headquartered in Amsterdam but listed on the Nasdaq, rose 13.8% to $109.72 by 1623 GMT following the announcement. The investment adds Nebius to the chipmaker’s growing portfolio of strategic stakes in companies focused on artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.

The latest investment reflects a broader trend of major US technology companies seeking to supplement their internal AI data-center expansion strategies by securing limited supplies of GPUs and electrical capacity from emerging “neocloud” infrastructure providers such as Nebius. Companies in this category, including Nebius and its US competitor CoreWeave, focus primarily on providing specialized computing infrastructure but are also aiming to develop into large-scale cloud service providers in their own right.

Nebulous previously signed an initial $3 billion agreement with Meta in November and concluded a separate $17.4 billion deal with Microsoft in September.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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