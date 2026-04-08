Morph Report Predicts Stablecoin Market To Reach $312B By 2025, Fueling Global Financial Infrastructure

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Morph’s report highlights the fast growth of stablecoins, predicting a $50 trillion settlement volume by 2026, driven by institutional adoption and real-economy use cases like B2B payments.

Morph, a high-performance settlement layer designed to scale real-world financial applications, has published a comprehensive report highlighting the evolution of the stablecoin market. According to the report, stablecoins have shifted from being a niche speculative tool to becoming a cornerstone of global financial infrastructure. By the end of 2025, the stablecoin market is projected to reach a market capitalization of $312 billion, marking a 60-fold increase since 2020. Stablecoins are now facilitating $33 trillion in annual transaction volume, surpassing the combined throughput of Visa and Mastercard.

The data challenges the common misconception that stablecoins are mainly used for cryptocurrency trading. While trading remains a significant use case, the report emphasizes that the fastest-growing applications of stablecoins are in the “real economy.” Specifically, B2B stablecoin payments have surged from under $100 million per month in early 2023 to over $6 billion per month by mid-2025, according to data from Artemis, a crypto analytics platform.

The report also highlights several key findings: In August 2025, monthly transaction volume for stablecoins surpassed $1.25 trillion, and the number of active wallets grew by 53%, reaching over 30 million. B2B stablecoin transactions now represent approximately $226 billion, or about 60% of identifiable stablecoin activity in the real economy, with a total of $390 billion annually. Additionally, stablecoin transfers are proving to be far more cost-efficient than traditional money transfer methods, making smaller, frequent transactions economically viable for the first time. Moreover, 41% of corporate users report saving at least 10% in transaction costs, and 77% of corporate adopters use stablecoins primarily for supplier payments.

Stablecoin Market Predicted To Exceed $50T In Settlement Volume By 2026

“The data is clear: we are no longer in a pilot phase. Stablecoins are now a structural necessity for modern treasury and procurement,” says Colin Goltra, CEO of Morph in a written statement. “Organizations building stablecoin capabilities by 2026 will hold a structural cost and speed advantage over those tethered to legacy systems,” he added.

Looking ahead, the report outlines several predictions for the future of stablecoins. It forecasts that annual stablecoin settlement volume will exceed $50 trillion by the end of 2026, driven largely by growing institutional adoption. By 2027, AI agents are expected to become the largest initiators of stablecoin transactions, and SWIFT may be compelled to launch its own stablecoin settlement layer. The report also projects that by 2030, stablecoin market capitalization will exceed $1.9 trillion, representing 5% to 10% of global cross-border payments.

In response to the increasing demand for stablecoin solutions, Morph has launched the Morph Payment Accelerator, a $150 million initiative backed by the Bitget ecosystem. The accelerator aims to assist companies scaling high-volume payment applications by offering production-grade infrastructure, technical integration, and performance-based incentives. With 54% of organizations planning to deploy stablecoin solutions within the next 12 months, the initiative is poised to bridge the gap between traditional finance and on-chain efficiency.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

