Moca Network’s MocaPortfolio Goes Live With Magic Eden Token Offering

In Brief MocaPortfolio has launched, offering the Moca Network community access to token allocations from Animoca Brands projects, starting with the Magic Eden token.

MocaPortfolio, a platform designed to provide the Moca Network community with access to token allocations from projects within the Animoca Brands ecosystem, announced that it is now operational.

The first asset highlighted on the platform is the Magic Eden token (ME), with the initial distribution currently open. A total of $20 million in token value has been allocated to MocaPortfolio from Animoca Brands–affiliated projects, and the Magic Eden distribution represents the first in a series of planned offerings, with further ecosystem tokens expected to be disclosed at a later stage. For this initial release, 2,195,000 ME tokens have been set aside.

Participation is open to MOCA stakers who choose to burn between 5,000 and 20,000,000 units of Staking Power during the registration period running from December 18 at 13:00 UTC until December 29 at 01:00 UTC.

Token distribution will follow a proportional model, with allocations determined by the amount of Staking Power each participant commits under the Flexible Mode mechanism. Eligible participants may enroll through the designated MocaPortfolio webpage. In addition, a streamlined entry option is available for new users, whereby staking 57,870 MOCA tokens for a 24-hour period generates sufficient Staking Power to qualify, with Staking Power accruing through the staking of MOCA tokens or supported Moca NFTs.

“MocaPortfolio is curated with tokens from Animoca Brands’ portfolio to help portfolio projects grow their token distribution and to enable token holders to accumulate a collection of tokens and grow alongside their chosen projects,” said Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, in a written statement. “Holding MOCA gives holders the ability to build up their own portfolios based on the principles that Animoca Brands uses for its own ecosystem of token investments,” he added.

MocaPortfolio: A Structured Token Access Platform Within Animoca Brands Ecosystem

Moca Network is developing a large-scale, blockchain-agnostic decentralized identity framework that emphasizes privacy-focused verification and cross-ecosystem interoperability of user data.

Established by Animoca Brands as its primary identity initiative, the network connects hundreds of portfolio companies, reaches a broad global user base numbering in the hundreds of millions, and collaborates with a wide spectrum of enterprise partners.

The network operates using MOCA Coin as both its functional and governance asset. MocaPortfolio, introduced in September, serves as a platform intended to give the Moca Network community organized access to projects within the Animoca Brands ecosystem.

Through this platform, participants may obtain token allocations with a combined value of approximately $20 million from companies backed or partnered with Animoca Brands, in accordance with customary vesting conditions.

The model enables holders of MOCA Coin and Mocaverse non-fungible tokens to support portfolio projects by participating in vested token distributions, reflecting a move away from single-instance airdrops toward a longer-term, engagement-driven approach.

