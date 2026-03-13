Microsoft’s New Copilot Health Integrates Advanced AI, Secure Data, And Trusted Medical Sources To Support Better Healthcare Decisions

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Microsoft has launched Copilot Health, an AI-powered platform that integrates wearable data, electronic health records, and lab results to provide actionable health insights.

Technology company Microsoft launched Copilot Health, a dedicated, secure environment within the Copilot platform where medical intelligence interprets personal health data and delivers actionable insights. The service is designed to complement professional medical care, enhancing the value of interactions with healthcare providers by equipping users with context, prepared questions, and a clearer understanding of their own health.

Copilot Health consolidates health records, wearable data, and medical history into a unified profile, using AI to identify patterns and relationships in the data. This enables users to gain a coherent view of connections such as disrupted sleep patterns and their potential causes, allowing for more informed discussions with clinicians.

The platform is being introduced through a phased rollout, with a waitlist available for early participants who will help shape the user experience.

It draws from reliable health sources to ensure accuracy. Microsoft leverages information from credible organizations across 50 countries, validated by a clinical team in accordance with principles established by the National Academy of Medicine. The system provides citations and links to source material alongside expert-generated guidance, such as that from Harvard Health. Users can also locate healthcare providers in real time using US directories, searching by specialty, location, languages spoken, and insurance coverage.

At some point, we've all stared at a test result we didn't understand. Worn a device that tracked everything but revealed little. Most of us don't need more data — we need clarity, and that's what Copilot Health is for. Meet the team of clinical experts building the experience.… pic.twitter.com/GaLhviZypu — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) March 12, 2026

Combining Wearable, EHR, And Lab Data With Advanced AI

The service integrates multiple types of health data into one profile. This includes activity, sleep patterns, vital signs, and trends from over 50 wearable devices, such as Apple Health, Oura, and Fitbit. It also incorporates electronic health records from more than 50,000 US hospitals and provider organizations through HealthEx, including visit summaries, medication lists, and test results, as well as comprehensive lab results from Function.

Copilot Health utilizes advanced AI systems to identify actionable insights from these datasets. Projects such as the Microsoft AI Diagnostic Orchestrator (MAI-DxO) have demonstrated promising results in research contexts, providing a foundation for future applications in a wider range of clinical scenarios. Over time, the platform aims to offer users access to what may be described as medical superintelligence, combining the breadth of a general practitioner’s knowledge with the depth of a specialist, with all new AI features rigorously evaluated before deployment.

According to the company, data security and privacy are central to Copilot Health. Conversations and information within the platform are segregated from general Copilot activities and safeguarded with industry-standard protections, including encryption in transit and at rest, strict access controls, and user-managed data deletion options. Connections to external health sources can be disconnected instantly, and personal data is not used to train AI models. The system is developed with input from Microsoft’s internal clinical team and an advisory panel of over 230 physicians across 24 countries, guided by responsible AI principles emphasizing fairness, transparency, and accountability. Copilot Health has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, verifying its AI management practices through independent review.

The feature is designed for broad accessibility, with collaboration from organizations such as the AARP and the National Health Council to ensure usability across diverse populations. The initial launch is in English in the United States for adults aged 18 and older, with plans to expand language, voice, and regional support over time.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

