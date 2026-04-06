MicroCloud Hologram Announces $400M Investment To Make Bitcoin Protocol Quantum-Resistant

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MicroCloud Hologram plans to invest $400 million to develop a quantum-resistant Bitcoin protocol, combining hybrid cryptography, phased upgrades, and hardware optimizations to secure the network against future quantum computing threats.

MicroCloud Hologram, a technology services provider, announced plans to invest $400 million to enhance the Bitcoin protocol with quantum-resistant security. The company aims to develop a protocol capable of resisting future quantum computing attacks while maintaining compatibility with the existing Bitcoin network. The initiative will involve collaboration with academic institutions and the open-source community to ensure the protocol can be upgraded gradually without disrupting current network operations.

The proposed system will adopt a hybrid cryptographic architecture, allowing users to employ both traditional ECDSA signatures and post-quantum algorithms in a dual-signing model. This redundancy is designed to provide security against emerging quantum threats while allowing a phased transition to fully quantum-resistant operations. MicroCloud Hologram plans to support multiple post-quantum signature schemes, including lattice-based, hash-based, and multivariate polynomial-based algorithms. The protocol will feature a modular design, enabling nodes to select algorithms based on their performance and security requirements, and will implement signature aggregation and compression to limit blockchain data growth.

Hybrid Cryptography And Quantum-Resistant Upgrades For Bitcoin

At the structural level, the Bitcoin script system will be extended with new opcodes to verify quantum-resistant signatures, while a soft-fork upgrade path will maintain backward compatibility with legacy nodes. A new address format will allow users to identify quantum-resistant accounts, facilitating the migration of high-value assets. Complementary developments will include hardware acceleration, lightweight wallet support, and optimized miner verification to ensure efficient adoption of quantum-resistant signatures without compromising performance.

The deployment strategy will occur in phases, starting with a test network to validate algorithm performance, followed by a gradual rollout of the hybrid signing mechanism on the main network, and culminating in a comprehensive quantum-resistant upgrade based on community consensus. A time-lock mechanism will be introduced to secure historical assets by transferring them to quantum-resistant addresses under timed conditions, preventing potential future attacks.

MicroCloud Hologram anticipates that the project will strengthen the long-term security of Bitcoin and provide a blueprint for other blockchain networks to transition to quantum-resistant infrastructure. The development of these protocols is also expected to drive innovation across cryptography, quantum computing, and distributed systems, promoting advancements in privacy-preserving computing and new high-performance computing architectures.

With cash reserves exceeding $390 million, MicroCloud Hologram plans to position itself as a global leader in quantum-secure Bitcoin technology, combining investments in blockchain, quantum computing, and quantum holography to shape the future of digital asset security in the quantum era.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

