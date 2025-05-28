en en
May 28, 2025

Mickey Hardy on What Makes a Project Truly Community-Ready in Web3

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: May 28, 2025 at 3:42 pm Updated: May 28, 2025 at 3:42 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 28, 2025 at 3:42 pm

In Brief

Mickey Hardy assesses Web3 project community readiness by examining the leadership and engagement of the founders. He rejects the idea that Web3 invented community, stating that it provides proximity and interactivity. Hardy envisions a world where blockchain is embedded in daily life, with creators and influencers guiding the way.

When evaluating whether a Web3 project is truly community-ready, Mickey Hardy doesn’t look at just the tech—he looks at the people leading it. One red flag? A founder who’s distant or completely anonymous:

“If the founder isn’t engaged or passionate, if they’re undoxed and unreachable, that’s a huge red flag. You need leadership that’s on the front lines with their community.”

Hardy pushes back against the idea that Web3 invented community. He points out that brands like Nike have had communities for decades—but what Web3 brings is proximity and interactivity:

“Web3 gives everyone a place to come together and communicate. But many founders still underestimate the importance of uniting people under one vision. Look at Napoleon—he fought alongside his army. That kind of leadership is everything.”

He believes that community isn’t a feature—it’s the foundation. Web3 allows builders to use on-chain data to connect with real users rather than just throwing money at random influencers. That makes growth more organic and meaningful.

“People want to feel empowered. They want to be part of something bigger. When they join a meme community or a grassroots movement, they feel like they’re building something real—not just watching from the sidelines.”

Looking ahead, Mickey envisions a world where blockchain is so embedded in daily life, you don’t even notice it:

“Imagine checking into a flight, paying for gas, or attending a conference—all powered by blockchain, but seamlessly. I want to help make that invisible future a reality, with creators and influencers guiding the way.”

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

