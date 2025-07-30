MEXC Ventures Supports W3K Web3 Summit At India’s Premier Innovation Festival

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MEXC Ventures sponsored the W3K Web3 Summit at Kerala Innovation Festival 2025, spotlighting India’s growing Web3 ecosystem through blockchain, AI, and public sector innovation.

Investment arm operating under the MEXC umbrella with a focus on fostering innovation in the digital asset space, MEXC Ventures announced its strategic sponsorship of the W3K Web3 Summit, held in Kochi, Kerala, as part of the Kerala Innovation Festival 2025.

Recognized as India’s largest government-supported innovation event, the festival was organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and aimed to serve as a launchpad for the next wave of Web3 innovation in the country. Celebrating KSUM’s tenth anniversary, the summit ran from July 25 to July 26 and welcomed over 10,000 participants, including students, developers, startups, public sector representatives, and investors from across India.

By supporting the event, MEXC Ventures reinforced its commitment to long-term ecosystem growth while expanding its presence in a market projected to reach a user base of at least 156 million by 2027. The company sponsored the W3K segment, designed to highlight the practical applications of decentralized technologies to India’s emerging tech community.

This segment included multiple experience-driven zones, with the main stage hosting a lineup of discussions, panels, and fireside chats that brought together key contributors to the Web3 ecosystem. Attendees also engaged with an interactive gaming area showcasing several blockchain-based Web3 games developed on the Avalanche network, such as Off the Grid, Shutterline, and Paradise Tycoon.

Additionally, a hands-on workshop zone provided guided sessions led by mentors, offering introductory training and follow-up opportunities for new and aspiring developers, with a specific focus on building with Avalanche technology.

“We see huge potential in enabling these builders with the right exposure and tools. Partnering with Web3 Kerala at KIF is our way of contributing to a more inclusive and credible blockchain dialogue in the region,” said Petra Zhu, Head of South Asia Markets at MEXC Ventures, in a written statement.

W3K Highlights Kerala’s Role In Bridging Blockchain With AI, Sustainability, And Public Innovation

Setting itself apart from conventional cryptocurrency gatherings, W3K adopted an interdisciplinary perspective by integrating blockchain technology with themes such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, and innovations within the public sector.

India remains a leader in global technology talent, with previous research conducted by Consensys and YouGov indicating that approximately 20% of the population holds digital assets.

The state of Kerala, where the summit was held, represents a concentrated view of the country’s Web3 potential. Although it accounts for less than 3% of India’s estimated 1.46 billion population, more than 8% of users on the nation’s leading cryptocurrency platforms originate from this region.

Kerala also ranks second in urbanization across the country, with 48% of its population living in urban areas. Combined with robust IT infrastructure and a digitally engaged youth population, the state presents a strong foundation for accelerating blockchain adoption.

The wider Kerala Innovation Festival is supported by the Government of Kerala and commemorates ten years of progress by the Kerala Startup Mission, which has facilitated the development of over 6,500 startups and enabled more than ₹6,000 crore in funding to date.

“Kerala’s Innovation Festival 2025 is a celebration of bold ideas, emerging technologies, and the Indian entrepreneurial spirit,” said Sri Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Special Secretary of Electronics & IT for the Government of Kerala, in a written statement. “This festival showcases the growing strength in AI, Robotics, Deeptech, and social impact innovation,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson