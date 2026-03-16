MEXC Launches Prediction Market Featuring Zero-Fee And Low-Latency Trading

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MEXC has launched its zero-fee Prediction Market, allowing traders to turn global events into real-time trading opportunities with millisecond-level execution and integrated risk management.

MEXC, a global cryptocurrency exchange known for its user-focused approach and zero-fee trading model, has officially launched its Prediction Market. The platform, designed with zero trading fees and millisecond-level low latency, enables traders to convert global trending events into trading opportunities, reshaping the traditional trading model.

Prediction markets have seen growing adoption. Data from The Block indicates that the two leading platforms, Kalshi and Polymarket, collectively processed over $18 billion in trades in February alone, reflecting a more than ninefold increase since August 2025. In response to sudden developments, such as geopolitical risks or policy changes, traders can use shifts in market probabilities to adjust their positions and manage risk proactively.

The MEXC Prediction Market is positioned as both an informational and risk-management tool. At the user level, the platform offers several enhancements. Transaction costs are minimized with zero trading and settlement fees and limited slippage, allowing traders to maximize net returns. Trade execution is designed to be highly responsive, with speeds 30 times faster than comparable platforms, providing a seamless trading experience. Additionally, the market is integrated into MEXC’s broader crypto ecosystem, supporting flexible fund management while maintaining a CEX-grade security framework to mitigate on-chain operational risks and protect user assets through multiple layers of safeguards.

Transforming Global Events Into Real-Time Trading Opportunities

“Prediction markets turn uncertainty into price. The next frontier of trading isn’t just assets, it’s outcomes. At MEXC, we’re transforming global events into real-time probability signals traders can act on instantly, with zero fees, millisecond execution, and the tools to move before outcomes become reality,” said MEXC Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi in a written statement.

“Our Prediction Market completes the full loop of judgment, trading, and risk management within a single account,” he added.

MEXC Prediction Market is now live, initially covering categories such as geopolitical events, macroeconomic developments, and crypto industry events. Users can participate directly through the MEXC App or web platform, with trading currently available at zero fees.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

