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Business News Report Technology
March 25, 2026

Meta Partners With Stripe To Enable One-Click In-App Checkout Across Facebook And Instagram Ads 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 25, 2026 at 2:00 am Updated: March 26, 2026 at 9:24 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 25, 2026 at 2:00 am

In Brief

Meta has enabled a one-click checkout experience on Facebook through Stripe, allowing users to purchase directly from ads with saved payment details while reducing friction between discovery and purchase.

Meta Partners With Stripe To Enable One-Click In-App Checkout Across Facebook And Instagram Ads 

A financial technology company specializing in programmable payment infrastructure Stripe announced its role in enabling a new checkout experience on Facebook, allowing users to complete purchases from participating merchants, such as Fanatics and Quince, with a single click. The feature is available both through business websites and within the Facebook app after users interact with advertisements.

Businesses can activate the feature through their Stripe dashboard by enabling a dedicated setting and connecting their Meta advertising account. Once configured, users who click a “Buy now” button on Facebook ads are directed to a native checkout experience powered by Stripe, which utilizes saved payment credentials from the user’s Meta wallet. The underlying system is supported by the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which facilitates this streamlined purchasing process. Future plans indicate that similar functionality may be extended to additional Meta platforms, including Instagram.

Simplifying The Path From Discovery To Purchase In Digital Commerce

Industry participants have described the development as a way to reduce friction between product discovery and final purchase, enabling more seamless transitions from browsing to transaction. For businesses, the integration is intended to simplify customer acquisition and conversion by embedding purchasing capabilities directly within advertising environments.

“At Fanatics, we’re obsessed with the fan experience, which means meeting fans wherever they are and making it easy to shop across their digital journey. Agentic AI is opening up new ways for us to do that. With Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite powering checkout within Meta’s platforms, fans can move from discovery to purchase in just a few taps, unlocking faster, more seamless ways to shop the gear they love,” said Sashanka Vishnuvajhala, SVP of technology at Fanatics.

“At Quince, we’re focused on making it easier for customers to shop with us wherever they are. Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite allows us to reach customers across emerging AI-powered platforms through a single integration, while keeping the experience seamless,” said Steve Neola, VP of product at Quince.

“Reducing the steps between discovery and purchase is great for both consumers and businesses. We’re thrilled to partner with Meta to bring a new checkout experience to Facebook, powered by Stripe’s infrastructure for commerce in the AI era,” said Kevin Miller, head of payments at Stripe.

The collaboration highlights ongoing efforts to integrate payments infrastructure more deeply into digital platforms, with a focus on simplifying transactions and supporting new forms of commerce enabled by artificial intelligence-driven interfaces.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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