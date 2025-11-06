en en
Lifestyle News Report Technology
November 06, 2025

Lunar Strategy To Host Afterwork Series During Web Summit In Lisbon

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 06, 2025 at 2:06 am Updated: November 06, 2025 at 4:31 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 06, 2025 at 2:06 am

In Brief

Lunar Strategy will host a four-day Afterwork Series in Lisbon this November, bringing together crypto and AI professionals for themed discussions, networking, and collaboration on emerging Web3 trends.

Lunar Strategy To Host Afterwork Series During Web Summit In Lisbon

Cryptocurrency ecosystem growth agency, Lunar Strategy announced a series of evening events this November at its Lisbon headquarters. The four-day program will bring together founders, creators, and innovators from the cryptocurrency and AI sectors for discussions, networking, and collaboration. 

Each night will center on a distinct theme, covering topics such as AI, blockchain, data infrastructure, Web3 content, decentralized information systems, prediction markets, and stablecoins, while offering a relaxed environment with food and drinks. Attendance is free but requires registration due to limited capacity.

According to the announcement, the schedule includes: Crypto x AI & Data Afterwork on November 10th, a focus on AI, blockchain, and data integration; Web3 Content Afterwork on November 11th, a session for creators and storytellers shaping cryptocurrency narratives; Kaito & InfoFi Afterwork on November 12th, discussions on analytics and decentralized information systems; and Prediction Markets & Stablecoins Afterwork on November 13th, an exploration of prediction markets, stablecoins, and Web3 finance stability.

Lisbon’s Afterwork Series To Foster Collaboration And Insight Across Web3

Interested attendees can register in advance to join the Afterwork Series, an initiative designed to foster connection, idea exchange, and collaboration among professionals shaping the cryptocurrency  and AI industries. Taking place throughout November in Lisbon, the series serves as a central hub for discussion and insight on emerging trends. Due to limited capacity and high demand, early registration is encouraged for participation in sessions focused on AI and data, Web3 content, decentralized information systems, and stablecoin innovation.

Lunar Strategy, the organizer of the event, is a Lisbon-based agency specializing in growth strategies for blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. The firm collaborates with global clients to develop strategic positioning, storytelling, and digital outreach that enhance credibility and long-term engagement within the fast evolving Web3 ecosystem.

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

