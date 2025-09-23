Limitless Launches Points Program Season 2 To Reward Active Participation And Prepare For Airdrop

In Brief Limitless has launched the Points Program on Base to reward active traders, liquidity providers, and community participants with points that determine allocations in the upcoming token airdrop.

Cryptocurrency prediction market Limitless on Ethereum Layer 2 network Base announced the introduction of the Limitless Points Program, created to recognize and reward the activity that sustains the platform. This includes contributions from traders placing informed predictions, liquidity providers maintaining balance, and consistent participants driving ongoing activity.

The program offers points that determine allocation in the forthcoming Limitless token airdrop, with higher point totals resulting in larger distributions. The structure is designed to remain transparent and uncomplicated, with rewards directly reflecting participation and contribution rather than relying on hidden arrangements or complex calculations.

How To Earn Points And Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Participants in the Limitless Points Program can accumulate rewards through several defined methods, with the system designed to prioritize consistent and meaningful activity rather than scale alone.

A minimum trading volume of $200 grants program eligibility, after which additional points can be earned by executing quality trades in active markets, supplying liquidity to support smooth market function, and referring other traders, with referral rewards set at 4% of earned points for fewer than five invites and 6% for five or more.

The season spans September 22nd, 2025, to January 26th, 2026, with weekly leaderboard updates and cumulative points determining ranked tiers—Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond—that provide incremental boosts from 2% up to 20%.

While points continue stacking throughout the season, rank tiers reset every four weeks, offering recurring opportunities for new entrants to compete. Beyond eligibility for token airdrops, points also grant access to additional benefits, including entry to a private Discord group and a direct feedback channel with the development team for the top 100 users, reinforcing both rewards and community participation in shaping the platform’s direction.

Limitless operates as a decentralized short-term prediction market platform on the Base blockchain, enabling users to set up and join fast-resolution markets tied to asset prices or real-world events, earn fees through trading activity, and engage socially through community-oriented, on-chain features.

The completion of the first season of the Limitless Points Program recorded approximately $100 million in trading volume, with around 750,000 trades executed by 34,000 active participants. Token claims associated with this initial season are scheduled to become available at the forthcoming Token Generation Event.

