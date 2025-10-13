en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
crypto Markets News Report Technology
October 13, 2025

Last Week In Crypto: Trump’s Tariff Shock Sends BTC Tumbling, TON Steals The Rebound

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 13, 2025 at 5:00 am Updated: October 13, 2025 at 4:32 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 13, 2025 at 5:00 am

In Brief

A sudden US–China trade shock triggered massive crypto liquidations last week, sending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Toncoin sharply down before institutional demand and ecosystem activity helped all three rebound, highlighting market resilience amid extreme volatility.

There’s a rhythm to every bull cycle, and by the first week of October it felt like we were back in that familiar groove. Bitcoin was hovering near $120K, traders were posting “Uptober” memes again, and funding rates had crept to levels that only ever make sense right before a shake-out. It was the classic calm — that deceptive, weightless stretch of optimism that always comes before something snaps. And then it did. Bitcoin (BTC) Late on Friday, October 10, Donald Trump reignited trade-war fears by announcing a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115351840469973590 Within seconds, markets across the board recoiled. Bitcoin fell nearly $15K in a single breath, slicing through technical supports like they weren’t there. Source: TradingView Screens began to stutter, Binance briefly misprinted prices at zero, and panic rippled through every corner of the derivatives market. Funding rates flipped negative, liquidations piled up by the billions, and even Ethena’s USDe — a stablecoin that had been uneventful for months — slipped off its peg. https://x.com/gdog97_/status/1977302774636540403 For a few hours, it really did feel like the floor was gone. Yet beneath all the noise, there was still a quieter story unfolding. Spot ETF inflows — the structural demand that had supported Bitcoin all year — never stopped. Spot Bitcoin ETFs see weekly inflows. Source: SoSoValue Even as traders were forced out of leveraged longs, institutions were still buying the underlying asset. By Sunday, the US–China rhetoric had cooled slightly, sentiment steadied, and Bitcoin began clawing its way back toward the mid-$110Ks. It wasn’t a heroic rebound so much as a deep exhale after a collective panic attack. But still — the market was standing. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum, predictably, made the move look even more dramatic. It dropped almost 25%, plunging to around $3.5K at the lows, and for a brief moment the entire staking narrative seemed at risk. Source: TradingView Yet as funding normalized and futures unwound, ETH showed its resilience. Treasury desks quietly started accumulating, validator exits were matched by fresh deposits, and by Monday morning ETH was already back above $4K. Toncoin (TON) TON, however, was in a different league altogether. Its chart looked pretty much like a heart monitor — we saw a vertical plunge to roughly $0.56 followed by an equally vertical rebound past $2. That’s about 80% down and 250% back up within the span of a single hour. The drop was so extreme that many assumed it was a data glitch. But no. It was real. Source: TradingView And yet, as soon as the dust settled, the flow of news continued. Just before the crash, AlphaTON Capital had filed to raise $15.6 million through a stock sale explicitly earmarked for TON purchases and investments into the Telegram ecosystem. Two days later, the firm filed again, this time for a $47-million share sale, and publicly confirmed that its TON reserves had not been liquidated during the chaos. How about that? Source: Globe Newswire Then, to cap the week, AlphaTON disclosed an additional 300,000 TON buy on the open market — adding to the 1.1 million coins it had already accumulated the previous week. Thus, while everyone else was trying to recover from the wick, one of the largest holders was using it to expand exposure. Source: TronStrat Meanwhile, TON Strategy — another major player in the ecosystem — transferred $3.9 million in equity to its CFO and COO as part of an employee incentive program. CEO Manuel Stotz had recently increased his own stake as well, underscoring management’s long-term commitment. It was hard to miss the contrast: while retail traders were still nursing losses, insiders were leaning in. Source: Telegram Also, on October 10 OpenSea launched its official Telegram channel, which is a meaningful bridge between the largest NFT marketplace and Telegram’s crypto-native user base. By the start of the new week, the overall picture looked surprisingly stable. Bitcoin had re-anchored, Ethereum had regained its footing, and TON — despite everything — was trading back above $2 with fresh institutional support and expanding ecosystem momentum. What began as a flash crash ended up as an unintentional stress test that TON somehow passed. Looking ahead, if global rhetoric cools and no fresh tariff shocks arrive, Bitcoin seems poised to grind sideways between $110K and $120K while Ethereum follows its lead. TON will likely remain more volatile — that’s just part of its DNA — but after this week, it’s hard to deny that the project has earned a second look.

There’s a rhythm to every bull cycle, and by the first week of October it felt like we were back in that familiar groove. Bitcoin was hovering near $120K, traders were posting “Uptober” memes again, and funding rates had crept to levels that only ever make sense right before a shake-out. It was the classic calm — that deceptive, weightless stretch of optimism that always comes before something snaps.

And then it did.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Late on Friday, October 10, Donald Trump reignited trade-war fears by announcing a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. 

Within seconds, markets across the board recoiled. Bitcoin fell nearly $15K in a single breath, slicing through technical supports like they weren’t there. 

Last Week In Crypto: Trump’s Tariff Shock Sends BTC Tumbling, TON Steals The Rebound

Screens began to stutter, Binance briefly misprinted prices at zero, and panic rippled through every corner of the derivatives market. Funding rates flipped negative, liquidations piled up by the billions, and even Ethena’s USDe — a stablecoin that had been uneventful for months — slipped off its peg.

For a few hours, it really did feel like the floor was gone. Yet beneath all the noise, there was still a quieter story unfolding. Spot ETF inflows — the structural demand that had supported Bitcoin all year — never stopped. 

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see weekly inflows. Source: SoSoValue

Even as traders were forced out of leveraged longs, institutions were still buying the underlying asset. By Sunday, the US–China rhetoric had cooled slightly, sentiment steadied, and Bitcoin began clawing its way back toward the mid-$110Ks. It wasn’t a heroic rebound so much as a deep exhale after a collective panic attack. But still — the market was standing.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, predictably, made the move look even more dramatic. It dropped almost 25%, plunging to around $3.5K at the lows, and for a brief moment the entire staking narrative seemed at risk. 

source:%20TradingView

Yet as funding normalized and futures unwound, ETH showed its resilience. Treasury desks quietly started accumulating, validator exits were matched by fresh deposits, and by Monday morning ETH was already back above $4K. 

Toncoin (TON)

TON, however, was in a different league altogether. Its chart looked pretty much like a heart monitor — we saw a vertical plunge to roughly $0.56 followed by an equally vertical rebound past $2. That’s about 80% down and 250% back up within the span of a single hour. The drop was so extreme that many assumed it was a data glitch. But no. It was real. 

source:%20TradingView

And yet, as soon as the dust settled, the flow of news continued.

Just before the crash, AlphaTON Capital had filed to raise $15.6 million through a stock sale explicitly earmarked for TON purchases and investments into the Telegram ecosystem. Two days later, the firm filed again, this time for a $47-million share sale, and publicly confirmed that its TON reserves had not been liquidated during the chaos. How about that? 

source:%20Globe%20Newswire

Then, to cap the week, AlphaTON disclosed an additional 300,000 TON buy on the open market — adding to the 1.1 million coins it had already accumulated the previous week. Thus, while everyone else was trying to recover from the wick, one of the largest holders was using it to expand exposure.

source:%20TronStrat

Meanwhile, TON Strategy — another major player in the ecosystem — transferred $3.9 million in equity to its CFO and COO as part of an employee incentive program. CEO Manuel Stotz had recently increased his own stake as well, underscoring management’s long-term commitment. It was hard to miss the contrast: while retail traders were still nursing losses, insiders were leaning in. 

source:%20Telegram

Also, on October 10 OpenSea launched its official Telegram channel, which is a meaningful bridge between the largest NFT marketplace and Telegram’s crypto-native user base.

By the start of the new week, the overall picture looked surprisingly stable. Bitcoin had re-anchored, Ethereum had regained its footing, and TON — despite everything — was trading back above $2 with fresh institutional support and expanding ecosystem momentum. What began as a flash crash ended up as an unintentional stress test that TON somehow passed.

Looking ahead, if global rhetoric cools and no fresh tariff shocks arrive, Bitcoin seems poised to grind sideways between $110K and $120K while Ethereum follows its lead. TON will likely remain more volatile — that’s just part of its DNA — but after this week, it’s hard to deny that the project has earned a second look.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cantina: Redefining Security in the Web3 Era

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025

0G Labs is Rewriting the Rules for Decentralized AI

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025

From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows and Stablecoins Are Rewiring Crypto Markets

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025

AuditHub: Veridise Unveils Continuous Security for Web3

by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

7 Ways AI Can Supercharge Prediction Markets In 2025

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

Deluthium Partners With Babylon Labs To Bring Trustless Native Bitcoin Liquidity To DeFi

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

Inside TOKEN2049 Singapore: Overview Of Key Outcomes And Emerging Agendas

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

Immunefi And Ripple Launch Global ‘Attackathon’ To Strengthen Security Of XRPL Lending Protocol

by Alisa Davidson
October 13, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Cantina: Redefining Security in the Web3 Era
Interview Business Markets Technology
Cantina: Redefining Security in the Web3 Era
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
0G Labs is Rewriting the Rules for Decentralized AI
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
0G Labs is Rewriting the Rules for Decentralized AI
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows and Stablecoins Are Rewiring Crypto Markets
Hack Seasons Opinion Business Markets
From Liquidity to Perps: How Macro Flows and Stablecoins Are Rewiring Crypto Markets
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
AuditHub: Veridise Unveils Continuous Security for Web3
Hack Seasons Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
AuditHub: Veridise Unveils Continuous Security for Web3
by Victoria d'Este
October 13, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.