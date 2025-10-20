Kerberus CEO Alex Katz On Real-Time Security And Zero User Losses In Web3

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief At the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore, Alex Katz of Kerberus highlighted how the company’s proprietary real-time technology protects millions of Web3 users from daily crypto scams with 99% accuracy and zero losses over two years.

The recent Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore brought together leading voices from across the cryptocurrencies, Web3, AI, and DePIN, delivering some of the most insightful discussions on emerging technologies shaping the digital frontier.

Among the conference’s experts was Alex Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Kerberus, a company dedicated to advancing security solutions for Web3 and cryptocurrency users. In a brief interview, Alex Katz shared his thoughts on the company’s mission, progress, and the evolving landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Reflecting on Kerberus’s early days, the project’s Co-Founder recalled how the it was born out of necessity. “When we started, we saw a huge gap,” he said. “People were losing everything—sometimes their savings, sometimes even facing consequences that affected their personal lives. We saw a massive problem. It was critical back in 2022, and it still is today.”

Alex Katz explained that Kerberus was founded to address one of the most persistent challenges in DeFi—security in self-custody.

“In DeFi, everyone is their own bank,” he noted. “But the tools people have aren’t always good enough. That’s why we’re building solutions that let users truly self-custody their assets—without the risk of losing everything.”

Kerberus’ Real-Time, Proprietary Technology Drives 99% Accuracy In Crypto Security

Alex Katz further explained that Kerberus was built with a focus on real-time responsiveness—a crucial element in protecting users from emerging threats.

“Building infrastructure that reacts instantly is easier for us because everything Kerberus builds is based on real-time analysis,” he said. “Most companies rely on external sources for information, such as blacklists provided by others. The problem is, that approach often contaminates their data—it’s just not accurate enough. Everything we do is powered by our own technology. So, whenever a user visits a website or initiates a transaction, we analyze multiple factors in real time and produce results that are 99% accurate, with an extremely low false-positive rate.”

He elaborated on why precision matters. A high false-positive rate—where users receive unnecessary warnings—can be just as damaging as missed threats.

“If you keep getting alerts for things that aren’t actually dangerous, you eventually stop trusting the warnings,” Alex Katz noted. “That’s when people start ignoring real threats—and that’s how they get drained.”

In order to counter this, Kerberus continues to refine its proprietary technology to strike the right balance between accuracy and trust.

“That’s why everything we do is 100% our own technology,” Alex Katz emphasized. “We’re constantly improving it to increase detection precision while keeping false positives to an absolute minimum.”

How World-Class Cybersecurity Keeps Crypto Users’ Funds Safe Without Compromise

When asked how Kerberus has managed to maintain zero user losses for over two years, Alex Katz smiled but remained discreet about the details.

“We’ve been getting that question since the very beginning,” he said. “In crypto, everything is transparent and open-source—but in security, that approach simply doesn’t work. If I were to reveal exactly how we do it, attackers would know the secret and immediately find ways to get around it.”

What Alex Katz did share is that Kerberus’s success stems from combining world-class cybersecurity expertise with deep Web3 knowledge.

“We have some of the highest-level experience in cybersecurity within crypto,” he explained. “Our team comes from backgrounds in protecting banks, financial institutions, and major tech companies from attacks. We apply that same knowledge—enhanced with our understanding of Web3—into our proprietary technology. The result is simple: no one loses funds.”

When it comes to choosing what to invest in, the “do your own research” (DYOR) principle still holds weight in 2025, says Kerberus co-founder Alex Katz. But when it comes to protecting users, he argues, the concept simply doesn’t apply.

“DYOR makes sense if we’re talking about which coin to invest in,” Katz explained. “But if it’s about protecting users themselves, that concept doesn’t work. We can’t expect users to know exactly how to act in every situation. They need automated security tools that keep their funds safe—no matter what they invest in. Whether the price goes up or down, that’s their responsibility. But they should never be stolen from. And that protection must be completely automatic—that’s what we build.”

Kerberus Shields Millions In Web3 From Daily Crypto Scams, Ensuring Zero User Losses

“We protect millions of users who face smaller but frequent incidents,” explains Alex Katz, co-founder and CEO of Kerberus. “For example, someone might interact with a website that’s live for just one hour—but during that short window, it’s stealing from them.”

While the average loss for everyday users is around $1,000, more experienced traders can lose $10,000 or more in a single event.

“For most people, that’s devastating,” Alex Katz continues. “They leave the space entirely. By protecting them from these incidents—and maintaining zero user losses—we keep them in Web3 with confidence. We even offer up to $30,000 in coverage, meaning that if our software ever fails to detect a threat, users are still protected.”

He adds that the true scale of the problem often goes unnoticed.

“It’s not as headline-grabbing as a massive exchange breach—like the Bybit hack earlier this year, where billions were drained in one incident—but the cumulative effect is enormous. There are thousands of smaller scams happening constantly, each taking anywhere from one to ten thousand dollars. Together, they add up to billions—and that’s real people suffering.”

Kerberus Co-Founder concludes, “As long as we protect everyone, we’re achieving our mission.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

