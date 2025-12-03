Kalshi Named CNN’s Official Prediction Markets Partner, Enhancing Data-Driven Reporting

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Kalshi has partnered with CNN to integrate its real-time prediction market data across the network’s coverage, enhancing reporting with accurate forecasts on political, cultural, and news events.

Regulated exchange and prediction market Kalshi announced that it has incorporated its data into the news coverage of the global media company CNN, identifying the network as its official prediction markets partner.

The partnership encompasses the incorporation of Kalshi data throughout CNN’s programming under the direction of CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten, whose work focuses on interpreting data and polling on a wide range of issues. Through this collaboration, he will be able to utilize real-time prediction market information to strengthen and verify his reporting.

It also involves the introduction of a new Kalshi-driven real-time news ticker that will appear during segments featuring Kalshi data. Additionally, the CNN newsroom, along with its data and production teams, will receive access to Kalshi’s real-time political, news, and cultural information to support the development of essential storylines and visual materials.

Kalshi’s Regulated Prediction Market Gains Prominence As Key Source For Real-Time Forecasting

Kalshi, recognized as the world’s largest federally regulated exchange, is credited with creating and defining the predictions market category as a distinct financial asset class. Its platform allows participants to trade on real-world events by forecasting outcomes related to elections, weather developments, cultural trends, and additional areas. It has emerged as a widely relied-upon resource for anticipating future events and is referenced by reporters, policymakers, commentators, financial professionals, and the general public.

The exchange recently projected the outcome of the NYC mayoral race eight minutes after the polls closed, well ahead of traditional media outlets. Kalshi’s consistent accuracy is the reason its data will function as an important enhancement to CNN’s coverage, enabling journalists to present audiences with reliable insights tied to real-time probabilities surrounding upcoming cultural and political developments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

