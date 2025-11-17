Istanbul Blockchain Week Returns In June 2026 Amid Growing Crypto Adoption In Türkiye

In Brief Istanbul Blockchain Week 2026 will return on June 2-3 in Istanbul, bringing together global Web3 leaders and innovators to showcase Türkiye’s growing crypto ecosystem.

Türkiye’s leading Web3 conference and expo, Istanbul Blockchain Week, organized by Web3 marketing agency EAK Digital, is scheduled to return for its fifth edition on June 2-3, 2026, at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel. Building on the success of previous years, the event is expected to bring together prominent industry leaders and organizations, offering expanded opportunities for learning and networking at the center of Eurasia’s growing cryptocurrency hub.

A recent Chainalysis report indicates that Türkiye ranks as the largest cryptocurrency market in the Middle East and North Africa, with nearly $200 billion in annual on-chain transactions, almost four times the volume of the UAE. Challenging economic conditions have contributed to significant crypto adoption in the country, with digital assets serving both as a financial necessity and an investment tool amid economic uncertainty.

In this context of rapid growth, Istanbul Blockchain Week will spotlight Türkiye’s expanding ecosystem, its evolving regulatory framework, and innovative projects that are influencing the development of Web3 both locally and internationally.

“We are thrilled to return with the fifth edition of Istanbul Blockchain Week, aiming to make it even bigger, bolder, and more impactful than ever,” said Erhan Korhaliller, CEO of EAK Digital and founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week, in a written statement. “We look forward to building on last year’s success and creating an unforgettable experience where people connect, learn, and shape the future of blockchain together,” he added.

Istanbul Blockchain Week 2026 To Showcase Emerging Web3 Technologies And Foster Global Collaboration

IBW 2026 is expected to attract a diverse international audience, ranging from blockchain and AI experts to industry thought leaders, influencers, and technology enthusiasts, taking advantage of Istanbul’s strategic location between major financial hubs such as Dubai and London to explore developments in emerging technologies. The two-day event will feature fireside chats, panels, roundtables, workshops, and discussions covering key topics in Web3, including real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, AI integration, regulatory frameworks, privacy, and stablecoins.

Building on the achievements of the previous edition, which hosted speakers including Justin Sun, Founder of TRON; Ali İhsan Güngör, Executive Vice Chairman of Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board; Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of OKX TR; Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs; John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games; and Aaron Teng, CEO of Igloo Asia, IBW 2026 provides a platform to foster professional connections, partnerships, and growth within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.

As preparations continue, the event is expected to showcase new technologies and offer interactive Web3 experiences. Early sponsorship opportunities are now open, providing a chance to gain prominent visibility and engagement with a global Web3 audience.

