Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit To Shape The Future Of Digital Assets In Regulated Finance

In Brief Istanbul Blockchain Week will host the inaugural Institutional Markets Summit, bringing together senior policymakers, regulators, and financial leaders to explore the evolving role of digital assets in regulated markets.

Istanbul Blockchain Week announced the launch of the Institutional Markets Summit, a closed-door event aimed at policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, asset managers, exchanges, and infrastructure providers. Scheduled for June 2, 2026, at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel, the summit is organized by Web3 marketing agency EAK Digital and will focus on the evolving role of digital assets within regulated financial markets.

The summit will serve as a key gathering point for industry leaders across traditional finance, private markets, tokenized capital markets, regulation, and custody. Senior decision-makers from various sectors, including government policymakers, financial regulators, central bank representatives, institutional investors, market operators, stablecoin issuers, payment networks, and risk management leaders, will attend to explore changing market structures.

As the inaugural edition of the event under Istanbul Blockchain Week, the summit builds on the success of previous IBW events, which featured influential speakers such as Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of OKX TR; Ali İhsan Güngör, Executive Vice Chairman of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye; Onur Güven, CEO of Garanti BBVA Digital Assets; Petra Janež, Head of Supervision of Fintech & Digital Assets at the Ministry of Finance – Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia; and Paul Brody, Global Blockchain Leader at Ernst & Young Global, among others.

“With traditional financial institutions increasingly embracing digital assets, blockchain technologies, and cryptocurrencies, we are proud to launch a dedicated summit to explore these developments, navigate opportunities and shape the future of institutional adoption,” said Erhan Korhaliller, CEO of EAK Digital and founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week in a written statement.

What Are The Key Themes And Strategic Discussions At The Institutional Markets Summit?

Major topics at the summit will include liquidity formation, capital markets integration, custody, settlement infrastructure, compliance frameworks, and the integration of digital assets into existing financial and capital market systems. Exclusive closed-door roundtables with sovereign funds and institutional leaders will also take place, encouraging strategic discussions among decision-makers driving the global digital asset evolution.

Istanbul was chosen as the location for the summit due to its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The city provides a central meeting point for capital and institutions across these regions, offering both geographic and economic connectivity for institutional dialogue and cross-border collaboration. Türkiye processed nearly $200 billion in crypto transaction volume in 2025, ranking it as one of the largest markets by transaction activity, according to a Chainalysis report. The introduction of new economic legislation and reporting frameworks for digital assets, including a 10% withholding tax on crypto gains, further aligns digital assets with traditional financial instruments.

With increasing cross-border liquidity and settlement connectivity, Istanbul has become a key hub for a rapidly growing fintech ecosystem, with digital asset usage now deeply integrated into broader economic activity. Participation in the Institutional Markets Summit is limited to invited institutional leaders, policymakers, and Istanbul Blockchain Week VIP pass holders, ensuring an audience of senior decision-makers across global financial markets.

