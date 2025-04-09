Inside ZKcandy’s Big Bet on Mobile First Web3 Gaming

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ZKcandy is making a bold mobile-first push to reshape Web3 gaming by combining AI, blockchain scalability, and major partnerships on ZKsync’s Layer 2.

The Web3 gaming industry has experienced considerable development, but it is still waiting for a truly mobile-first breakthrough. With the mainnet of ZKcandy, there is a real potential for the gap to begin to narrow. ZKcandy, built on ZKsync’s Layer 2 technology and developed in collaboration with iCandy Interactive, enters the market with ambitious goals and significant funding. The project integrates blockchain infrastructure, mobile gaming experience, and artificial intelligence to reimagine how players engage with Web3 games.

A Strong Foundation and Solid Momentum

ZKcandy’s arrival comes after an encouraging testnet phase. During this time, the platform generated over 2.46 million wallets and pulled in 230,000 active users across five initial games. These numbers position ZKcandy among the most active chains in ZKsync’s Elastic Network, an expanding community of interoperable Layer 2 chains.

The initiative also received $4 million in early investment from Wemix Pte. Ltd., Animoca Ventures, and a group of institutional and angel investors. This financial support demonstrates rising faith in the promise of blockchain-powered mobile gaming and provides ZKcandy with the resources it needs to carry out its ambitious vision.

Kin Wai Lau, CEO of ZKcandy, reacted on the launch, saying, “Our testnet has been a big success, and this is merely the beginning. We want to extend our alliances, bring AAA mobile games and Hollywood IPs to Web3, and make blockchain gaming open and accessible to all.”

Combining Mobile Gaming Expertise with Blockchain Scalability

ZKcandy’s approach is around mobile-first development. This is a natural step, given the scope of the mobile gaming market. According to industry forecasts, global mobile gaming revenue would total $126.1 billion by 2025.

The collaboration with iCandy Interactive adds credence to this mobile-focused strategy. iCandy is Southeast Asia’s leading game developer, with decades of experience working on over 500 titles, including major properties such as The Last of Us, Spiderman, Starcraft Remastered, and Gears of War. This expertise is crucial as ZKcandy seeks to attract both experienced gamers and developers interested in exploring blockchain opportunities.

ZKsync’s technological stack complements this goal. ZKsync, which is known for its zero-knowledge proof technology and rapid, low-cost transactions, allows ZKcandy to provide smooth gameplay and asset transfers. The use of account abstraction improves user onboarding, lowering the friction often associated with blockchain transactions.

Developing a Connected Gaming Ecosystem

ZKcandy is also cultivating an ecosystem of interrelated games. The platform offers interoperable assets, which means that players may transfer their stuff and accomplishments between other games on the network. This adaptability encourages long-term participation and fosters a larger player economy.

ZKcandy’s original list consists of eight Web3 games, including Pepe Kingdom, Candy Defense, and Sugar Rush. More are currently in development, with collaborations in place to make games based on popular Hollywood IPs. The first Tier-1 Hollywood game is underway, representing a big step toward public acceptance.

Collaborations between ZKcandy and Aethir, Rarible, and Out Of The Nest amplify the network impact. With 19 partners now connected, the platform is fostering collaboration among developers, content makers, and players.

Leveraging AI for Dynamic Game Experiences

ZKcandy focuses on more than simply blockchain scalability and interoperability. The platform also relies heavily on AI to improve gaming. ZKcandy uses artificial intelligence to create more lifelike, non-player characters, construct unscripted narratives, and tailor gaming experiences for particular gamers.

This AI-driven approach enables developing narratives and landscapes that adapt dynamically to player activities, shifting from static scripts to more fluid and immersive experiences. It reflects a shift in how developers create games and how users interact with them.

The combination of AI with Web3 creates new opportunities for large-scale customization, providing everyone involved with a unique experience while preserving the blockchain ecosystem’s shared economy and structure.

Incentives to Promote Ecosystem Growth

ZKcandy is offering a variety of incentives to encourage both gamers and developers to join the new mainnet. The network has allocated 5% of its native token supply for promotional campaigns, with the goal of rewarding early adopters and active users. Campaigns on the Layer3 launchpad will increase exposure and interaction.

ZKcandy is putting up a funding program just for developers. The team hopes that by offering funds and assistance, they will stimulate new game development that takes advantage of the full possibilities of the ZKcandy infrastructure. This strategy indicates a recognition that ecosystem growth is dependent not just on player numbers, but also on the innovation and success of the games developed on the platform.

Aiming for Rapid Expansion

ZKcandy has set an ambitious goal of acquiring 2 million active ecosystem users within six months of its public launch. Given the results during the testnet phase and the scope of its promotional activities, this aim looks to be achievable.

The combination of cheap transaction costs, quick processing, and simple onboarding provides ZKcandy with a competitive advantage in a crowded market. Its posture as a mobile-first platform is especially crucial, given that mobile gaming continues to dominate worldwide gaming revenues.

Positioned in a Growing Market

ZKcandy’s mainnet debut comes at a time when interest in blockchain gaming is high, but mainstream acceptance has yet to take hold. While many projects prioritize desktop experiences or sophisticated DeFi connections, ZKcandy is taking a more accessible, mobile-first approach.

ZKcandy’s Elastic Network enables seamless interoperability with other Layer 2 chains such as Xsolla, Cronos, Abstract, and Sophon. This cross-chain interoperability means that liquidity and user assets can be transferred easily between platforms, minimizing the isolation that is common in early blockchain gaming projects.

ZKsync continues to expand, with over $1.5 billion in Total Value Locked, demonstrating the strength of the ecosystem that ZKcandy is building within.

ZKcandy has an obvious potential to become a major player in Web3 mobile gaming. The team’s strategy, which combines blockchain scalability, mobile gaming knowledge, AI-powered experiences, and strong ecosystem alliances, opens the way for major implications. If ZKcandy is successful in achieving its goal, it has the potential to change how mobile games work in the blockchain sector.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este