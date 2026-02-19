Injective Gains Momentum As Mainnet Upgrade Signals Broader Platform Expansion

In Brief Injective’s approval of its IIP‑619 mainnet upgrade signals a major step toward scaling its real‑time EVM infrastructure and strengthening support for next‑generation payments.

Injective said its latest mainnet upgrade proposal (IIP‑619) has been approved, marking a significant step in the platform’s plan to expand its real‑time EVM infrastructure and strengthen support for emerging payment use cases. The project stated that the upgrade is intended to “significantly scale Injective’s real‑time EVM architecture while also enhancing its capabilities to support next‑gen payments.”

The update introduces major performance improvements to Injective’s MultiVM framework and refines its integration of real‑world asset data through Chainlink oracles, enabling more efficient real‑time price feeds. It also broadens the functionality of a shared liquidity layer designed to support a wider range of applications across the network.

The approval of IIP‑619 has lifted market sentiment around the project, with the upgrade scheduled to go live shortly.

Injective’s Mainnet Upgrade Strengthens DeFi Infrastructure, INJ Jumps Over 13%

The development is viewed as a key milestone for the platform, which positions itself as a provider of core financial infrastructure for decentralized applications. Injective offers components such as a decentralized, MEV‑resistant on‑chain order book and a suite of plug‑and‑play modules that allow developers to deploy applications more quickly than on many competing chains. The network is also built for interoperability and is compatible with major ecosystems including Ethereum and Solana.

Injective describes itself as an open, interoperable layer‑one blockchain designed for building decentralized finance applications. Its infrastructure includes high‑performance exchange tooling, decentralized bridges, oracle integrations, and a composable smart‑contract environment powered by CosmWasm.

Following the announcement, Injective’s native token, INJ, rose more than 13 percent, reflecting optimism around the upgrade and its potential impact on the platform’s broader ecosystem.

