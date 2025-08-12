Incentiv Advances To Public Phase With 1.2M Wallets And 26% Of CENT Dedicated To Community Rewards

In Brief Incentiv has quickly gained traction with over 1.2 million testnet wallets and a unique contribution-based Proof-of-Work economic model that rewards on-chain activity.

EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, Incentiv announced its emergence with considerable testnet activity and a strong, self-sustaining economic model that rewards network participants based on their contributions. The platform is built on a contribution-scored Proof-of-Work system that incentivizes genuine, verifiable on-chain actions rather than simply capital input. With over 1.2 million wallets created on its testnet alone, Incentiv is establishing a foundation for a truly permissionless network where rewards correspond directly to meaningful participation.

Central to Incentiv’s design is the Incentiv+ engine, a unified reward mechanism that channels a portion of transaction values and fees into a shared Unified Reward Pool, which is then distributed to contributors across the network. This system recognizes the efforts of miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, and regular users alike, allocating rewards proportionate to their activity through a dynamic contribution-scoring approach. Unlike traditional models that depend on fixed block rewards or inflation, Incentiv’s payout structure is linked to actual economic activity on the network.

In order to support this community-focused approach, 26% of the total CENT token supply has been allocated to the Community Rewards pool as an initial subsidy, ensuring substantial rewards from the outset, even before high transaction volumes and the gradual introduction of fees. A Short-Term Growth Fund is also in place to strategically support key activities during the launch phase. Importantly, Incentiv’s economic model is designed to transition smoothly from a subsidy-based system to a self-sustaining framework funded by transaction fees over time.

Incentiv’s Public Testnet Demonstrates Fast Adoption And Advanced Features Driving Developer And User Engagement

Incentiv’s public testnet, launched earlier this year, has rapidly gained considerable traction, highlighting strong interest in its innovative approach to value creation. Within a few months, the network has seen the registration of over 1.2 million unique wallets and the completion of hundreds of thousands of testnet challenges. More than 1.7 billion testnet TCENT tokens have been distributed through open faucets, offering early users a preview of the network’s potential.

These adoption figures demonstrate significant engagement from both developers and users, driven by Incentiv’s advanced feature set centered on Advanced Account Abstraction. Key functionalities include a Unified Token system that allows flexible gas payments using any supported token, enhancing usability. Passkey Wallets offer passwordless, device-integrated security, improving self-custody while making onboarding straightforward and secure.

Bundled Transactions enable users to combine multiple actions into a single signed transaction, streamlining complex processes. The platform also features a Native DEX, an integrated decentralized exchange for on-chain token swaps, useful for fee conversion or liquidity provision within the protocol. Additionally, an Open SDK provides developers with a toolkit that facilitates frictionless dApp sign-in, allowing for easy connection between users and the Incentiv network with minimal coding effort.

