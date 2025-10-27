en en
Business News Report Technology
October 27, 2025

IBM Launches Digital Asset Platform To Support Financial Institutions And Regulated Enterprises

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 27, 2025 at 10:50 am Updated: October 27, 2025 at 10:35 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 27, 2025 at 10:50 am

In Brief

IBM has launched Digital Asset Haven, a unified platform enabling financial institutions, governments, and corporations to securely manage, govern, and scale digital assets across multiple blockchains while ensuring regulatory compliance and advanced security.

IBM Launches Digital Asset Platform To Support Financial Institutions And Regulated Enterprises

Global hybrid cloud and AI leader IBM unveiled IBM Digital Asset Haven, a unified platform designed to help financial institutions, governments, and corporations securely manage and scale their digital asset operations. The solution provides a single interface to oversee the full digital asset lifecycle—from custody to transactions to settlement—while supporting regulatory compliance and seamless integration with existing systems.

Developed in partnership with Dfns, a prominent digital wallet infrastructure provider, IBM Digital Asset Haven combines IBM’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and security with Dfns’ expertise in digital asset custody and management. Dfns has facilitated the creation of 15 million wallets for over 250 clients, demonstrating its capacity to meet complex performance, compliance, and security needs.

As adoption of tokenized assets and stablecoins continues to grow, institutions are increasingly required to modernize their offerings. IBM Digital Asset Haven enables organizations to engage confidently in the evolving digital economy, delivering robust security, programmable multi-party approvals, policy-driven governance, and native support for key residency controls, reflecting IBM’s established standards in mission-critical operations.

Digital Asset Haven To Deliver Secure, Multi-Blockchain Management With Advanced Governance And Quantum-Ready Security

IBM Digital Asset Haven offers comprehensive capabilities for managing digital assets across multiple blockchains. Its transaction lifecycle management supports automation, routing, monitoring, and settlement for over 40 public and private blockchains. The platform provides governance and entitlement management through a unified framework for wallet access, policy enforcement, and transaction approvals, including multi-party authorization workflows adaptable to various operational needs.

Integrated third-party solutions enable faster deployment with pre-configured services for identity verification (KYC), financial crime prevention (AML), yield generation, and other functions, while additional integrations can be implemented via developer-friendly REST APIs, SDKs, and tools. This approach allows partners and developers to connect their solutions to IBM Digital Asset Haven, facilitating innovation within the ecosystem.

Security and key management are underpinned by IBM’s enterprise-grade infrastructure, including Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Hardware Security Module (HSM)-based signing with IBM Crypto Express 8S HSMs embedded in IBM Z and LinuxONE systems. The platform also incorporates IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator (IBM OSO) for secure cold storage operations in compliance with global regulatory requirements. Combined with quantum-safe cryptography guidance, these features enable institutions to securely generate, rotate, and store cryptographic keys while preparing for potential quantum threats.

IBM Digital Asset Haven is expected to be available as a SaaS solution in Q4 2025, with Hybrid SaaS options leveraging LinuxONE and/or IBM Z also in Q4 2025, and on-premises deployment planned for Q2 2026.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

