How Vanilla Finance Makes Bitcoin Accessible for Just $10

In Brief Vanilla Finance, led by Web3 pioneer Michael Cameron, is revolutionizing decentralized trading by offering a fraction of a Bitcoin for as low as $10 through.

With its seamless integration with well-known social media platforms, Vanilla Finance is changing the fundamentals of decentralized trading by enabling access to a fraction of a Bitcoin for as low as $10. At the helm is Michael Cameron, a Web3 pioneer with over a decade of experience in blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, and crypto exchanges.

In this interview, Michael shares how Vanilla Finance grew to over 5 million users, the strategies that let it do so quickly, and its ambitious plan to integrate DEX services straight into Telegram and other apps, therefore transforming the future of digital finance.

Can you share your journey into Web3?

I started in Web3 around 2013, so I’ve been in the industry for close to 12 years now. Initially, I worked in crypto on an infrastructure level. In 2014, I founded a company that built blockchain-as-a-service solutions, helping traditional Web2 companies move their data on-chain. We primarily focused on the insurance industry, supply chain, and manufacturing. I ran that company for about five years before transitioning into DeFi around 2017-2018, just as the initial hype around Ethereum and DeFi protocols began.

After that, I moved into the exchange side of the business, then back into DeFi in 2022, and now I’m involved in both DeFi and exchange-related projects. So, most of my experience in crypto has been in exchanges and decentralized finance, with a strong background in blockchain infrastructure and practical applications.

What strategies helped you reach over 5 million total users and 1.7 million monthly active users?

Our product approach drove our success. My co-founders and I have many years of experience in leading crypto exchanges. We’re very familiar with operating exchanges and financial products, which are more complex than most people think.

We leveraged our industry experience to create a unique product. Vanilla Finance allows users to own a fraction of a Bitcoin for as little as $10. Essentially, while they trade, we provide them with Bitcoin liquidity, and they earn all the profit from price movements. This model is highly attractive for retail users because not everyone can afford a full Bitcoin. If Bitcoin increases by $400 in 10 minutes or an hour, the user earns that profit as if they owned a full Bitcoin.

Additionally, we offer up to 10,000x leverage with no liquidation. In other trading protocols, if a user bets on Bitcoin’s price direction and it is wrong, it typically gets liquidated. They never lose more than the $10 they put in with us. This makes the product appealing for entry-level users and mass adoption. These features helped us achieve such impressive numbers in a short period.

Which regions have seen the fastest adoption of the platform?

We’ve focused on regions with strong trading communities, particularly South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Turkey. These areas have high crypto adoption, where many people use digital assets daily.

South Korea, for example, has a robust trading culture, especially in futures trading. So, we put significant effort into these key regions, contributing to our growth.

How does the recent launch of the new user interface improve the experience on Vanilla Finance?

We analyzed the industry and found that while many products offer great features, their UI/UX is often too complicated. Experienced traders appreciate advanced tools, but we needed to cater to users with zero or little trading experience for mass adoption.

So, we simplified our UI while maintaining all essential functionalities. This balance makes it easier for new users to get onboarded while still meeting the needs of experienced traders.

Do you use Telegram as the base for your platform?

Not exactly. We aim to be a decentralized exchange available across all social media platforms. We are currently on Telegram and will soon launch another major social network I can’t disclose yet.

Beyond that, we aim to integrate our DEX directly into TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, allowing users to access our services seamlessly without downloading a separate app. Social media platforms account for 5-6 billion users; tapping into even a small percentage of that is a huge market opportunity.

Telegram alone has 900 million users, and we acquired 5.5 million in just five months. Our strategy is to integrate DEX services directly into social apps to reach a broader audience.

Are there other ways to attract average users to DEXs from platforms like Telegram?

There’s a perception that Telegram users are mainly airdrop hunters rather than real traders. We had the same concern when we entered Telegram, but I believe the success of a product depends on its value.

Many Telegram-based crypto projects are simple “tap-to-earn” games with no real utility. The problem is that once tokens launch, everyone dumps them, leading to short-lived projects. We took a different approach—users can earn money immediately on our platform, not just accumulate points for a potential airdrop.

So, the issue isn’t that people dislike DEXs; many Telegram projects simply aren’t good enough.

Can you explain the key features of the recently introduced “Sugar Boost” and other profitable solutions?

“Sugar” is our point system; users earn sugar points through trading. They can upgrade their “ice cream cart” with these points, which determines their potential token distribution. Unlike other Telegram projects that struggle with fair token distribution, we ensure that users who actively trade with USDT receive the best rewards.

We also host trading competitions with partners like Solana, BNB, and TON ecosystem projects. These competitions allow users to earn real rewards instead of just farming points for an uncertain future payout.

What are the next major milestones for Vanilla Finance this year?

Our key focus is user acquisition. We’re launching a new social network soon and aim to gain millions of users there. We also continue expanding partnerships with projects on Base, Solana, BNB, and TON.

We recently closed our seed round and have sufficient funding to execute our plans. Now, we’re growing our team, particularly in marketing and operations.

What challenges do you anticipate in the industry, and how is your company preparing to address them?

The biggest challenge for DEXs is competing with centralized exchanges (CEXs) for liquidity. CEXs are highly profitable and dominate liquidity pools, especially in the futures market.

However, DEXs have improved significantly in terms of user experience and liquidity. Platforms like Uniswap have revolutionized the space, and I believe DEXs will take a substantial market share from CEXs over the next 3-5 years.

