How ONCHAIN Is Redefining Token Access for the Next Wave of Crypto Users

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ONCHAIN Labs is revolutionizing token access by embedding wallets, introducing permissionless listings, and introducing innovative payment solutions, paving the way for a more democratic financial future.

Jason Dominique, Founder & CEO of ONCHAIN Labs, discusses how most platforms continue to make 99.9% of tokens accessible, despite their unviability. In contrast, ONCHAIN is creating a safer and more seamless way for projects to offer tokens directly to consumers. This involves embedding wallets into the buying flow, pioneering permissionless listings, and introducing innovative payment solutions. Jason explains how his company is transforming token access and paving the way for a more democratic financial future.

Your platform enables crypto projects to launch their tokens directly, eliminating many of the challenges typically faced by traditional exchanges. Can you elaborate on how you differentiate from exchanges?

First of all, we don’t enable projects to launch their tokens. They have to already be launched. Projects need to have generated their token, set up a liquidity pool on-chain on a DEX, and essentially list themselves to enable trading. Once that’s done, they can meet what we call an on-chain clearing protocol.

They can get a live assessment for free by submitting their contract address, and we’ll be able to confirm whether their token works within our system, depending on the networks integrated into our on-chain payment system. If they pass, they can sign up and enable the purchase of their asset directly with local currencies.

So, how do we differentiate? The main difference is that our model is DeFi, not centralized. In the past, ICOs weren’t done on-chain but through centralized exchanges, which required projects to send large amounts of their tokens and market-making funds to those exchanges.

On top of that, they faced mandatory marketing fees and expensive listing fees that could reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. And even after that, if there wasn’t enough trading demand, exchanges could delist the token.

With ONCHAIN, there is no listing fee, no extra marketing costs, no delays, and no delisting. Projects only pay for the SaaS service, starting at $200 a month, which is affordable and predictable. Beyond cost, the major upside is the experience: instead of being buried among thousands of tokens on an exchange, projects can offer their own branded checkout experience, own their data, and control their customer journey.

Since our last interview, can you share any updates?

Yes, we went live. We’re now working with 15 projects in beta and have been iterating heavily, especially on compliance and UX. We decided to own the KYC layer and implemented the travel rule for sending tokens. Every purchase through the ramp comes with a wallet, which is a customized and white-labeled smart account. We’ve also optimized the user experience, released updates, and expanded beyond Polygon, Ethereum, and Base to now also include Solana and BNB Chain.

Which types of builders, projects, or industries will benefit most from frictionless direct token access?

Any retail-focused project. It’s similar to when small shops first started accepting credit cards instead of only local cash. Suddenly, their market expanded massively. Token-based projects that are consumer-facing can now reach a far larger audience. Previously, centralized listings were the only option, but they were expensive and inefficient. This is an affordable, accessible alternative.

How do you ensure assets on your platform are safe, viable, and transparent?

From a wallet perspective, we use the same top-tier security as leading projects like OpenSea, built on Privy and ZeroDev. For the assets themselves, we use an on-chain clearing protocol with about 70 real-time checks to ensure that tokens made available are safe enough for consumers. This is critical because

99.9% of tokens out there aren’t currently purchasable with fiat because they’re not listed on exchanges or aren’t supported by traditional custodial ramps for various reasons, and we don’t believe removing friction from all tokens is a good idea. Proper vetting protects consumers and creates trust.

With the wallet now live, how does the integration with ONCHAIN Ramp make onboarding easier for crypto users?

For newcomers, wallets have always been a massive barrier. We solved this by embedding smart accounts into the purchase flow. Now, a person with zero crypto knowledge can go from nothing to holding an on-chain asset in just a few minutes. That was impossible before, and it removes a huge friction point.

What are the broader implications of providing global access to on-chain assets? Could this democratize finance or introduce risks?

It can do both. If you enable access without intent or safeguards, you introduce risks, as we’ve seen with other platforms. But if you enable access with thoughtful design and vetting, you unlock a new economy. It’s like farm-to-table: removing friction creates new opportunities. For entrepreneurs, the ability to make assets purchasable as easily as buying a T-shirt online is transformative. Without that, even the best projects struggle. This shift removes gatekeepers and allows innovation to thrive.

Do you see any trends in the DeFi market right now, positive or negative?

Negative trends include platforms driven by greed that don’t prioritize consumer protection. Pump-and-dump schemes give DeFi a bad reputation. But on the positive side, there’s a strong push to make DeFi more accessible, and everything is moving on-chain. Stablecoins are booming, major players like Telegram’s TON and Stripe are adopting on-chain models, and the overall momentum is strong.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for ONCHAIN Ramp? Any upcoming features?

We’re moving beyond the term “Ramp.” Our main platform is onchain.money, where we’re building both personal and business-facing services. On the business side, projects can sell tokens directly. On the product side, we’re rolling out version 1.5 toward 2.0, focusing on permissionless listing. This means users will be able to request and enable fiat purchases of any token just by submitting a contract address, which will be instantly available if it passes checks.

We’re also preparing to launch a card product. Unlike existing prepaid crypto cards, ours will let users link any asset in their wallet as a payment method, thanks to our settlement layer. This unlocks powerful new use cases and differentiates us from everything else in the market.

There’s much more in the pipeline, but these are the key near-term developments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este