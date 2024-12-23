How Foresight Ventures is Bridging East and West to Shape the Future of Web3 Investments

In Brief Foresight Ventures bridges Eastern and Western crypto markets, with Forest Bai sharing insights on Web3’s future, including AI’s impact, real-world asset tokenization, and DeFi-TradFi synergy.

Foresight Ventures, co-founded by Forest Bai, is a bridge connecting the dynamic worlds of Eastern and Western crypto markets. With offices in Singapore and New York and a portfolio of media platforms across Asia, the firm leverages its unique positioning to identify opportunities across fragmented markets and emerging trends. But what’s next for a company with such a global vision?

In this interview, Forest shares insights into the future of Web3 investment, highlighting the transformative power of AI in crypto, the growing role of real-world asset tokenization, and the critical interplay between DeFi and TradFi. He also offers a roadmap to the next wave of innovation in the Web3 ecosystem.

Can you provide an overview of your investment fund’s primary strategy and focus areas for the next year?

At Foresight Ventures, we want to invest in disruptive innovation without setting limitations on crypto. For the next year, I believe AI in crypto will be the biggest potential area. We’re looking at infrastructure like iCash and popular AI agents such as ai16z. Another key sector is DeFi, where I anticipate regulations becoming clearer. Bridging DeFi and TreFi will be an important topic for the industry.

Payment is likely the third focus area, as it has a significant demand in the real world. Solana, Chong, and Aptos already support many payment protocols. Beyond USDT and USDC, we’ve seen emerging cryptocurrencies like Isina and Agora, which I believe will bring more users into crypto.

Are there specific geographies in the Web3 sector where you see opportunities for value creation?

We primarily focus on American and Asian markets, as we are most familiar with these two. The United States’ regulations are improving, and there’s a substantial pool of developers, entrepreneurs, and talent in America.

Asia presents a very big potential but is a fragmented market. While there are large crypto communities in Asia, the region comprises different cultures and regulations. To build a business in Asia, one must learn to navigate local markets. Our venture aims to be a bridge connecting the West and East. This is our edge, as we have offices in Singapore and New York, and we own four media companies – a blog, Foresight News, and two others in Taiwan and South Korea.

In terms of market performance, which market do you think has the most potential – the US or the Asian market?

China leads in enterprise-focused blockchain solutions. Singapore and Hong Kong provide regulated, compliant platforms for cross-border capital flow. Japan and South Korea have large local crypto communities, with Japanese markets showing particular interest in NFTs and gaming. Southeast Asia has many game players.

For North America, I believe regulatory clarity could drive institutional adoption through developments like spot ETFs and trading businesses. North America’s abundance of talent and engineers positions it to lead innovation.

What are the key macroeconomic factors you believe will shape Web3 investment strategies in the next year?

I primarily focus on two factors: interest rates and inflation. A decline in interest rates or increased inflation will likely boost demand for crypto. Institutional adoption is also crucial. We’re seeing many US public companies continuously buying Bitcoin.

How are advancements in blockchain or tokenization impacting access to new asset classes?

Real-world asset tokenization will be the most important sector. Projects like Ondo are locking liquidity in traditional assets such as real estate bonds and other asset classes. Blockchain can enhance liquidity by reducing entry barriers for both retail and institutional investors. Trading real-world assets on the blockchain will become easier, more transparent, and possible 24/7.

Except for AI and AI agents, what trends do you foresee shaping the next year’s narrative in Web3?

As I mentioned earlier, bridging DeFi and TradFi will be very important. BlackRock has also started issuing real-world assets. I believe this will be a significant trend in the coming year.

How do you anticipate the new US government’s fiscal policies will impact the Web3 investment landscape?

I think clearer regulations in the US will enhance confidence in traditional institutions. More companies are buying Bitcoin and ETFs, and we’re seeing substantial daily trading volumes in spot ETFs. As US politics often set a global precedent, other countries might adopt similar crypto-friendly frameworks. We’re already seeing similar approaches in Canada, Switzerland, and Hong Kong.

Do you think the US is the main driver of Web3 adoption?

Yes, because the US has the largest market. Even if it’s not the first country to adopt crypto, the US sets standards for other countries.

Are there potential negative sides or challenges to this adoption?

We need to see what happens next year. There will be both challenges and opportunities. Many countries are considering accepting Bitcoin as a reserve, similar to gold. While DeFi may face some revelations in the future, I believe this is ultimately a positive development.

