Hong Kong’s Central Bank Unveils ‘Fintech 2030’ Strategy With Focus On AI, Digital Payments, Resilience, And Tokenisation

In Brief HKMA has launched its “Fintech 2030” strategy, outlining over 40 initiatives across data infrastructure, AI, resilience, and financial tokenisation to position Hong Kong as a leading global fintech hub.

Hong Kong’s central banking authority, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), has introduced its “Fintech 2030” strategy, which targets four primary areas: data and payments infrastructure, artificial intelligence, technological resilience, and financial monetization.

The strategy includes more than 40 specific initiatives aimed at positioning Hong Kong as a strong, resilient, and forward-looking international fintech hub. This approach complements existing government policies, ongoing investments in infrastructure and resources, and efforts to cultivate talent, providing the global fintech community with greater confidence in Hong Kong’s development and a clearer understanding of its focus areas and strategic direction.

In the keynote address, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of HKMA, the first pillar focuses on developing next-generation data and payments infrastructure, enhancing secure and scalable data sharing and improving cross-border payment connectivity. This is intended to create opportunities for enterprises through better access to credit and trade finance, while enabling more personalised financial services and simpler cross-border remittances for individuals.

The second pillar introduces a holistic “AI × Authorized Institutions” strategy, designed to promote responsible and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across the financial sector. By collaborating with industry stakeholders, the HKMA plans to develop shared AI infrastructure and finance-specific models, enhancing accessibility, responsiveness, and customisation in banking services while maintaining transparency and public trust.

The third pillar strengthens business, technological, and quantum resilience. Initiatives include a fintech-specific cybersecurity certification framework, real-time monitoring for early risk detection, and preparations for post-quantum cryptography, ensuring the financial sector is equipped with quantum-safe infrastructure for secure services.

The fourth pillar aims to advance the tokenisation of finance, accelerating the digital representation of real-world assets and government securities. Settlements will be facilitated through digital money, including the e-HKD, tokenised deposits, and regulated stablecoins, with Project Ensemble serving as a pilot for real-value blockchain transactions. Additional tokenisation use cases will be developed in partnership with industry players and other central banks.

Hong Kong’s Innovation And Technology Ecosystem Drives Startup Growth And Regional Integration

Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem has grown substantially over the years through the combined efforts of the government and various sectors. Over the past five years, the number of startups in the city has risen by 40%, reaching approximately 4,700. These startups benefit from a comprehensive financing environment that supports them through all stages of development, from angel investment to later funding rounds and IPOs.

Hong Kong’s two leading innovation and technology hubs, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and Cyberport, exemplify this growth, with their startups raising around $6 billion over the past year. Several companies within these hubs have also successfully gone public, collectively raising $5.2 billion.

A strong and interconnected financial and innovation ecosystem reinforces economic vitality, serving as a key driver for Hong Kong’s future growth and high-quality development. It also plays an important role in integrating the city into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, supporting regional collaboration and maximizing the benefits of market integration. As highlighted by President Xi Jinping during his inspection of Guangdong, strengthening technological innovation, infrastructure connectivity, and regulatory alignment is essential. Leveraging Hong Kong’s position as an international, two-way platform can further contribute to the Greater Bay Area’s development and ensure a more diverse, robust, and promising future for the city.

