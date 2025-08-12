Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink To Provide Custody Services For Tokenized Uranium

In Brief Hex Trust has partnered with Trilitech to support Etherlink’s tokenized uranium asset xU3O8, enhancing its institutional custody services and reinforcing its role in the real-world asset ecosystem.

Digital asset financial institution focused on custody, staking, and market services, Hex Trust announced support for Etherlink, a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 2 network built on the Tezos blockchain. Through this integration, Hex Trust now provides custody services for xU3O8, a tokenized uranium asset issued on Etherlink, further strengthening its involvement in the real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem.

This collaboration is backed by Trilitech, the research and development hub dedicated to advancing adoption on the Tezos platform and the team responsible for Etherlink. Trilitech is partnering with Hex Trust to connect institutional clients who require secure custody solutions for xU3O8 and other assets based on Etherlink. The xU3O8 token is available on multiple exchanges, representing a notable example of on-chain commodity tokenization.

By offering licensed and compliant custody services for tokenized commodities, Hex Trust aims to provide market participants with institutional-grade infrastructure for real-world assets. Supporting Etherlink and the xU3O8 token enables Hex Trust to facilitate custody solutions that bridge traditional financial markets with blockchain-based settlement systems.

Institutional Interest In Tokenized Uranium Grows As Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink

“Tokenized commodities like uranium are gaining institutional interest as more real-world assets move on-chain,” said Giorgia Pellizzari, Head of Custody at Hex Trust, in a written statement. “By integrating Etherlink, we reinforce our support for the Tezos ecosystem and highlight our continued focus on delivering secure, regulated custody for institutions engaging with the evolving landscape of real-world asset tokenization,” she added.

“We’re really excited to see Hex Trust embracing xU3O8,” said Ben Elvidge, Head of Commercial Applications at Trilitech, in a written statement. “Uranium is a perfect fit for this kind of innovation. It’s a physical asset that’s difficult for most investors to access, the market has pricing issues, and now we can solve both problems with blockchain rails. Having a regulated custodian like Hex Trust in the mix just makes it that much easier for institutions to get involved,” he added.

This advancement further solidifies Hex Trust’s position in facilitating institutional access to tokenized real-world assets. Operating under licenses in key financial centers such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Italy, Hex Trust consistently provides secure and regulatory-compliant infrastructure for tokenization, custody, and transaction execution.

